Kuwait: Ooredoo business, the trusted technological partner for business solutions, has announced the launch of the second edition of the Corporate Football Tournament. This event embodies the spirit of cooperation and unity between the Ooredoo business team and its partners. The tournament serves as a platform for companies from various sectors, whether public or private, to come together and compete in a sporting spirit.

Participating teams in the tournament represent diverse sectors, including banking, electronics, oil, healthcare, retail, and many others. This unification of diverse forces reflects the spirit of collaboration and solidarity between Ooredoo business and its partners, not only in the corporate world but also on the sports field.

All participating teams were invited to attend the draw ceremony, held on October 16 at the company's headquarters. The event witnessed a significant turnout of Ooredoo business customers.

In this context, Suleiman Al-Hamoud, Director Enterprise Planning & Demand at Ooredoo Kuwait, said, "We always aim to enhance social activities and engage with our corporate clients from various sectors. This tournament was organized to bring together representatives from a diverse range of sectors, highlighting the uniqueness and diversity that distinguishes our corporate customers from different angles."

The tournament began on October 22nd with 20 participating teams and is set to continue through November.

With this announcement, Ooredoo business reaffirms its commitment to promoting cooperation and unity among its partners and enhancing individuality and diversity in the fields of business and sports.