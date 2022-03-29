DUBAI – Expo 2020 Dubai recorded more than one million visits last Friday, Saturday and Sunday as visitors say their final goodbyes to what has been a spectacular six months.

More well-wishers are expected to flock to the site in the remaining three days to be part of the World Expo’s closing action and entertainment including what promises to be an unforgettable Closing Ceremony, complete with fireworks, air shows and world-class performers.

An unprecedented amount of people explored Expo 2020 Dubai in the past week, with the busiest weekend across its entire six months driving the total number of visits to 22,937,830.

This means the first World Expo in the region has fulfilled its commitment to attract between 22.9 million and 25.4 million visits, a target range set out in the registration dossier that was officially ratified by Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) member states in 2015, and a remarkable achievement in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The last day of Expo 2020 Dubai, on Thursday (31 March), will be a historic one, welcoming the UAE Air Force’s Fursan Al Emarat aerobatics team, before an unforgettable climax as Expo hands the baton to the next generation, with a youth-focused ceremony that will see global music icons Christina Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma perform beneath Al Wasl’s iconic dome.

Also taking the stage will be the Expo 2020 World String Ensemble and talented Italian pianist Eleonora Constantini. Visitors will be able to watch on more than 20 giant screens across the site, including at the Jubilee Stage, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Festival Garden and various Country Pavilions.

At the ceremony, His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, will hand the BIE flag to His Excellency Ambassador Jai-chul Choi and His Excellency Dimitri Kerkentzes, respectively President and Secretary General of the General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), who will present it to representatives of Expo 2025 Osaka.

Celebrations will continue throughout the night, with jaw-dropping firework displays at 0000 GST and 0300 GST, before Expo 2020 Dubai closes its stunning Entry Portals for the final time.

Before then, the World Expo promises much more to enthral visitors. Tuesday (29 March) sees India celebrating its Expo 2020 Dubai National Day, including a concert by playback star Shaan, then the Abraham Accords team squaring up against the star-studded World Classic team in an exhibition match at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sports, Fitness & Wellbeing Hub. That’s followed on Wednesday (30 March) by the FIBA 3x3 Basketball Tournament at the Expo Sports Arena.