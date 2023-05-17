Muscat: Under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, IEEE PowerTalks - Oman Power and Energy Conference is set to commence on May 22nd in the Sultanate of Oman. Taking place at the Grand Millennium Hotel in Muscat, the three-day forum will feature both local and international participants from the power and energy sector. H.E. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy & Minerals, will be the Chief Guest & Keynote Speaker at the forum.

The forum will explore the most recent advancements in the power and energy industry, as well as the progress made by the Sultanate of Oman in its energy transition initiatives, in alignment with the goals set forth in Vision 2040. Attendees can also expect to gain insights into the latest technologies and innovations in the field, as well as engage in knowledge-sharing sessions with officials, experts, and specialists from both the Sultanate and other countries.

Sharing details on the upcoming event, Prof. Abdullah Al Badi, Chairman of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Oman Section, said, "Following the outstanding success of the inaugural edition in 2022, IEEE Power Talks – Oman's Power & Energy Forum returns for fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration among industry leaders and representatives from various organizations. The forum's agenda aims to disseminate expertise and showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the power and energy sector through a plenary session, panel discussions, expert presentations, workshops, and masterclasses. These significant interactions will contribute greatly to Oman's potential as a prominent energy hub in the region and accelerate the energy transition process in accordance with Vision 2040 objectives."

The forum is based on six key themes - market and policies updates, sustainable energies, distribution systems, power grids, energy management/efficiency, asset management and optimization. The Forum will feature more than 60 distinguished industry speakers, including Dr. Maia Melikidze, Chairperson of the Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA), along with other esteemed experts.

The day three of the forum will comprise workshops, led by top professionals in the field, covering subjects such as digital electrical distribution network, grid resilience, innovative solutions for reliable power system operations, and modularized and prefabricated grid solutions.

The forum is hosted in partnership with the IEEE Oman Section, IEEE Power and Energy Society and Oman Society of Engineers with the support of the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) and in strategic partnership with Nama Group. The main sponsor of the event is Petroleum Development Oman. The event is also supported by leading market players including Siemens, Hitachi Energy, Phoenix Power Company, Marafiq, Voltamp Energy, Shell Oman Marketing, Sogex Oman, Solar Wadi, Ray International, National Cable and Vanguard. It is co-organised by Raya Services and UMS Events.

For more information about the conference, please visit www.ieeepesoman.com