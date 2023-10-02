Muscat: Following the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation (MOHERI), Oman Cables Industry (OCI) is delighted to unveil the 2nd edition of the SHE STEMS program, the long-term initiative that the leading manufacturer of energy cables and innovative service provider in Oman introduced one year ago to + empower the Omani young women to the STEM sector (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

This project highlights OCI's commitment to promoting gender diversity in the manufacturing and is in line with the Social Ambition within the framework of OCI Sustainability Plan.

The aim is to advance the careers and prospects of Omani women by attracting them to the STEM industries. This scheme aligns with Oman's Vision 2040 objectives and supports progress and inclusivity. The initiative had incredible success when it was first launched in 2022, the first graduates were inspired to gain employment in the industrial sectors and at the accomplishment of the training program two students were offered full-time employment with OCI, while 6 others were offered to work abroad, in the different affiliates of Prysmian Group, of which OCI is part.

The 2023 SHE STEMS program promises to exceed the achievements of the 2022 edition. OCI has enhanced the program's structure to offer a new and improved learning experience to shape the leaders of

tomorrow, with a curriculum that encourages innovation and excellence, setting new benchmarks for gender diversity, equal opportunities, and career development.

Cinzia Farisè, CEO of Oman Cables Industry, said: " We're proud to launch the 2nd edition of SHE STEMS program, which this year is full of interesting news. While I’m speaking, over 1,900 candidates have already applied, showcasing the eagerness of Omani women to join the manufacturing industry. In the 2023-24 edition, we introduce a special module on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop our students' fundamental knowledge and stimulate all their abilities to achieve new professional goals and beyond. This reflects our dedication to preparing graduates for both traditional industries and cutting-edge technology. This program underscores our social ambition and our profound belief that Omani women will play a vital role in shaping the nation's future".

With a personalized focus on quality education, each training course accommodates 20 women, ensuring individual attention and personalized mentoring. Training sessions are in English and run for six hours per day, five days a week. The program is open to unemployed Omani women, aged 24 - 30, who hold a bachelor’s degree in Engineering (validated by an unemployment certificate). Prospective students undergo pre-selection assessments in English and mathematics, successful applicants will receive a monthly allowance from OCI.

For this new edition OCI goes the extra mile, signing an agreement with a head-hunter consultancy company that will help graduates find the best job on the market, first and foremost providing transversal skills. This comprehensive approach ensures that these graduates integrate seamlessly into the workforce environment, supporting them in placement upon completion of the course.

She STEMS is part of a global Prysmian Group initiative, initiated and launched first in Oman as part of the Group social ambition, which aims to recruit 500 women globally by 2030.

About Oman Cables Industry (SAOG):

Oman Cables Industry (SAOG) is a leading cable manufacturer based in the Sultanate of Oman. It is a public joint-stock company listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX). The company specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of electrical products, including medium voltage power cables, low voltage power & control cables, instrumentation cables, pilot cables, overhead power transmission line conductors, and building wires. With its offices in Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and KSA, and an extensive network of distributors and agents across the Middle East, Africa, Russia, Turkey, and India (MEART) region, Oman Cables Industry is part of the Prysmian Group, a global leader in the cable industry.