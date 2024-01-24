Jeddah: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), in collaboration with the OIC General Secretariat, successfully concluded a series of virtual workshops on various aspects of food regulation as part of their ongoing partnership. The workshops, held on 02, 19, and 23 January 2024, attracted active participation from officials representing National Food Regulatory Authorities across the OIC Member States and relevant OIC institutions.

The primary objective of these workshops was to facilitate knowledge sharing and the exchange of ideas and experiences in the regulation of the food sector. Participants engaged in fruitful discussions aimed at enhancing regulatory practices and ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality in the production of food.

During the closing remarks, Mr. Abdunur M. Sekindi, Director General of the Science & Technology Department at the OIC General Secretariat, highlighted the crucial role of the OIC General Secretariat, its institutions, and partners in supporting Member States to strengthen the capacity of their Food and Drug Regulatory Authorities. He commended the SFDA for its commitment to sharing valuable experiences in this critical sector.

Throughout the workshops, SFDA experts delivered insightful presentations on various aspects of food regulation, including the regulatory framework ensuring food safety in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They also shed light on food risk assessment and its role in food safety. Additionally, the issue of microbial contaminants in food and the mechanism for assessing their risk was discussed.

Participants expressed their gratitude to the OIC General Secretariat and the SFDA for organizing these enriching training workshops. They conveyed their hope for continued support in furthering their regulatory capabilities, fostering collaboration, and ensuring the highest standards in the food and drug sectors.