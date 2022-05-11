Here are some special displays jewellery and watch connoisseurs should keep an eye out for:

Louis Vuitton’s Saturne necklace

The showstopper piece will be presented for the first time at DJWE [Booth C8]. The necklace is an extraordinary creation of 186.42 carats featuring more than 140 multi-coloured sapphires and diamonds. Make sure to take note of LV’s patented diamond cuts which are based on the luxury brand’s iconic monogram flowers – a round-cut flower diamond, and a pointed-cut flower diamond.

Gaga Milano’s collection

Participating in DJWE for the first time ever, Italian watchmaker Gagà Milano is ready to dazzle watch afficionados with its horological creations [Booth B16]. Visitors to its stand are invited to explore a range of its collections including Quirky Tourbillon, Napoleone, Manuale 48 mm and Skeleton 48 mm some of which have limited edition pieces and feature its signature combination of tradition, attention to detail and a pinch of whimsy.

Mouawad Regina Suite and Dragon Suite

The Lebanese jewellery powerhouse, Mouawad, will reveal iconic pieces that are fit for royalty [Booth D1]. In an innovative twist, the Regina Suite features a dazzling necklace that turns into a crown, while the Dragon Suite is beautifully set with the largest yellow diamond of its type, as graded by GIA.

Gems and Metals Calibration Lab (GMCL)

Visitors wishing to delve deeper into the world of gems and precious metals are welcome to visit Qatar’s very own GMCL stand which will be present at DJWE for the first time ever [Booth A8a]. Established after five years of local market research and an affiliate of the International Gemological Institute (IGI), GMCL is on a mission to raise awareness on the importance of grading and help ensure products available in Qatar’s market meet international standards.

With more than 500 exhibitors from 10 countries exhibiting at DJWE this year, the 18th edition provides an extensive display of classic and contemporary luxury collections by internationally recognised brands and designers as well as local designers.

Doors are on Monday 9 – Thursday 12, May: 12:00-22:00; Friday, 13 May: 16:00-22:00; and Saturday, 14 May 12:00-22:00.

