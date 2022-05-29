Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Nazim, participated at the 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), ongoing at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until 29 May.

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, His Excellency Mubarak Al-Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Acting Director of ALC and Director of ADIBF, and a number of officials, intellectuals and media personalities welcomed the Minister and held a number of meetings and discussions with him and his accompanying delegation.

HE Dr. Nazim toured the exhibition and visited participating pavilions, accompanied by Minister Al Kaabi, Dr. bin Tamim and the accompanying delegates.

The Iraqi Minister participated in literary sessions and seminars, including a research paper discussion panel celebrating the ‘Dean of Arabic Literature’, Taha Hussein, the ‘Personality of the Year’ at ADIBF.

During the session, HE Dr. Nazim praised the pivotal role played by the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, now in its 16th edition, in promoting Arab and international scholars, authors and publishers at the regional and global levels.

His Excellency said that efforts made by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), the body supervising the award, serve Arab culture by contributing to the advancement of the publishing and translation movement, as well as fostering the talents of intellectuals and literary creators. “The celebration of creative talents and their projects is a celebration of the Arab and human identity and its capabilities,” said HE Dr. Nazim.

As 'Personality of the Year’, Egyptian author Taha Hussein’s work and legacy is being celebrated through special discussions, events and activities at the fair which shed light on many aspects of the celebrated writer’s life and inspirations.

The Minister commended the choice of Hussein as the ‘Personality of the Year’ as key to highlighting the bright history of Arab culture and bringing it to the attention of younger generations.

On the sidelines of the event, HE Dr. Nazim congratulated Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghathami on being named the Sheikh Zayed Book Award’s ‘Cultural Personality of the Year’, stating that his great literary and critical contributions since the mid-eighties have addressed many valuable topics within the field of enlightenment.

“Al-Ghathami’s efforts and writings played an important and effective role by making a qualitative leap in Arab critical discourse, greatly affecting modern Arab literary criticism, translation and application and making it possible to clearly confirm the presence of an Arab critical academic discourse,” he said.

The Minister also congratulated his compatriot Dr. Muhsin Al-Musawi, Professor of Arabic and Comparative Literature at Columbia University, New York, who won in the award’s ‘Arabic Culture in Other Languages’ category.

HE Dr. Nazim said that Dr. Al-Musawi’s work plays an important role in introducing other cultures to the authenticity of Arabic cultural and creative heritage.

He added that the recognition of these exceptional cultural projects by the Award indicates the necessity of building a bridge of knowledge and human relations between the peoples of the world.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is an ideal opportunity to enhance the cultural movement in the Arab region, said the Minister.

Minister of Culture and Youth, HE Noura Al Kaabi, emphasised the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair’s role in encouraging the publishing industry and enhancing the position of books in light of technological development and the spread of digital content.

Her Excellency also praised the great efforts made in preparing for the Sheikh Zayed Book Award and its role in enhancing the contribution of culture makers, thinkers and creators, publishers, and young people.

She added that the Award, named after the UAE’s first patron of culture, the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, enriches cultural and literary life in the Arab region.

Minister Al Kaabi praised the diversity that characterised the current edition of ADIBF through the accompanying events and initiatives such as seminars, the Black Box Cinema and others, noting that the fair remains one of the most important cultural events in the country and the region.

She thanked the Iraqi Minister of Culture for his influential participation at ADIBF and extended her appreciation to the organisers of the event, especially the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, headed by Dr. bin Tamim and staff.

Dr. bin Tamim welcomed the attendance of the Iraqi Minister, describing it as an enrichment to the exhibition through his participation in many sessions and seminars and meetings with Emirati, Arab and foreign thinkers, scholars and authors, and directly interacting at events.

Dr. bin Tamim stressed that the Minister is not an outsider from the cultural movement, but rather a key figure with many contributions to it, including a group of works published by the Kalima translation project. HE Dr. Nazim was one of the first participants in the Abu Dhabi Translation Conference, which was held in 2012, he added.

The Minister participated in a number of dialogue sessions that presented research papers and met with cultural figures as well as Iraqi, Arab and foreign publishers.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is ongoing at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until 29 May.

