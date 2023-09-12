Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:

The organizing committee of the seventh edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award, organized by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, announced the closing of nominations. The nomination period lasted from June 20 to September 10.

There has been a huge turnout from the Emirates and Arab countries for the award, which is the largest in the Middle East, and has confirmed since its inception years ago that it is the largest award at the Arab level concerned with women’s sports.

The male and female winners of the award will be announced on November 15, 2023 at the ceremony that will be held in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. The successes achieved by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award represent a tremendous gain and an embodiment of the development and prosperity of sportswomen, especially as it aims to shed light on women’s sports and the experiences of its inspiring stars. It seeks to maximize the role of women in general within the framework of empowerment endeavors and to honor distinguished women in sports in appreciation of their contributions and achievements in various local, regional, continental and international sports tournaments and forums.

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award is no longer limited to certain categories, but has been expanded to include Best Sports Mother, which is the new category in the seventh edition. The award is also keen on promoting diversity and appreciation of targeted sports initiatives in the areas of youth development as well as creative initiatives that would contribute to a greater development of women’s sports, stimulating talents and giving them the opportunity to achieve more. The other well-known award categories include Best Emirati Women Athlete, Best Youth Athlete, Best Paralympic Athlete, Best Female/Male Coach, and Best Sports Media.

The arbitration committee, consisting of a selection of Arab names in the sports field, began sorting the nomination files that the award received through its website immediately after the nomination door closed, as the names of male and female candidates in the final list will be announced on October 23, 2023.

It is worth noting that the seventh edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award has a total cash prize of AED 1.8 million, distributed amongst 11 categories at the individual and collective levels (the level of sports federations and institutions), in addition to the special award granted by the jury to honor the Arab Female Sports Figure of the Year.

