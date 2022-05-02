Abu Dhabi: Nirvana Holding the leading UAE travel and tourism management company, announced its participation in ATM - Arabian Travel Market 2022 that will take place on May 9th - 14th. The announcement came as part of Nirvana Holding’s plan and vision to increase its operations from UAE to the world.

According to Mr. Omar Al Ali, CEO of Nirvana Tours & Logistics, Nirvana Holding Spokesperson,“Each year Nirvana Holding takes part in the ATM, being a global prestigious event. The ATM 2022 will witness a huge response from the travel and tourism industry after the long pandemic. Nirvana Holding is one of the key players in the industry worldwide, this is a vital reason to always be available in the ATM, and to keep track of the changes happening in the industry.”

Nirvana Holding supports the development in the travel and tourism industry and provides all related services from travel and tourism until Events and project management, nationally and internationally. The company was evolved to a world-wide travel and tourism management company since its inception. The company has followed an expansion plan and enhanced its operations in UAE, K.S.A, Egypt, India, Jordan and Palestine, the Middle Eastern countries and North Africa.

-Ends-

About Nirvana Holding

Supports the development in the travel and tourism industry and provides all related services from travel and tourism until Events and project management, nationally and internationally. Nirvana Holding consists of 4 entities: Nirvana Travel & Tourism, Nirvana Over the World, Nirvana Tours & Logistics services, and Nirvana Global Travel.

About Nirvana Travel & Tourism

Established in Abu Dhabi, UAE in 2007 as a full-fledged travel and tourism management company. Today, Nirvana has taken its rightful place as one of the largest and most preferred travel management company in UAE and the region. The company covers all travel-related needs of small and mid-size companies, backed with a reputable and diverse client roster of local and regional corporations, government and semi-government entities. With a strong global presence, leading edge technology and highly skilled staff, with a unique capability to provide best-in class services, unparalleled attention, excellent care and diligence to its clients. By offering the whole gamut of innovative corporate travel solutions, event logistics, retail and wholesale services. That include; visa process, airline ticketing, VIP services, hotel bookings, leisure travel, transfers, sea cruises, events management, Hajj & Umrah, online bookings and cargo services.

About Nirvana Over the World – N.O.W

N.O.W is the advanced travel - oriented platform that has been tried and tested by tourism Industry experts and created specifically for B2B wholesalers, travel agencies, OTAs and DMCs. N.O.W Platform increases operational agility, upgrades daily business activities, services that improve bottom-line results. It provides its clients with; smart Solutions and outstanding benefits, lowering contributions and better cashflow, lowering prices and increase profit margins, higher availability to cover last-minute plans, professional account operators for personalized experience, escalating incentives, empowering performance, in-depth analytics, boosting sales pipeline, eliminating any IT costs, and 24/7 multilingual support.

About Nirvana Global Travel

Nirvana Global Travel was launched to globally cooperate with all governmental and semi-governmental entities around the world, and support travel agencies with all travel and tourism services and needs worldwide. Its services vary from; visa process, airline ticketing, VIP services, hotel bookings, leisure travel, transfers, sea cruises, events management, Hajj & Umrah, online bookings and cargo services.

About Nirvana Tours & Logistics (NTL)

Nirvana Tours & Logistics services (NTL) is a new entity created under the umbrella of Nirvana Holding with the purpose of providing all logistics related services to both corporate and retail clients. It provides services such as; transportation, groups & excursions, visa services, meet & greet services, rent a car, and event management.

For more information please contact:

Nasry Abou Zaki

Managing Director – PR & Communications, 9Yards Media & Marketing

Email: nasry.zaki@9yards.ae