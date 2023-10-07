With panel discussions inviting audiences to ‘Rethink Luxury’ and on ‘The Future of Supercars,’ the upcoming Future Design Forum by Qatar Tourism, Geneva International Motor Show, Qatar Auto Museum and Car Design News is set to inspire and present the latest advancements of the automotive industry to car enthusiasts next month.

Taking place at the National Museum of Qatar, an iconic destination with striking architecture designed by world-renowned architect Jean Nouvel, the Forum will take place on Monday, 9 October, 2023. The Future Design Forum is one of five immersive experiences scheduled alongside the inaugural motor show and which spread across some of Qatar’s leading tourism attractions including, Lusail Boulevard, Sealine, and the Lusail International Circuit.

Commenting on the Future Design Forum at the National Museum of Qatar, Sheikha Hessa Al-Thani, Head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism, said: “We’re delighted to work with our valued partners to bring to life this exciting forum which embraces cutting-edge design and automotive innovation. GIMS Qatar is an important milestone in Qatar’s global position as a hub for major events; the country’s expansive exhibition halls coupled with its natural and modern landscapes will provide visitors with a holistic experience that sees a rich diversity and fusion of Qatar’s culture and heritage.”

Dr. Alkindi AlJawabra, Qatar Auto Museum Director said: “We are pleased to host and co-organise the first edition of GIMS Qatar Future Design Forum in collaboration with Qatar Tourism, GIMS, and Car Design News. This collaboration is at the heart of the museum’s education strategy. Conceived at the end of the oil age, Qatar Auto Museum is planned to be an engine driving design, research, inspiration, and innovation in new forms of mobility.”

Scheduled from 9:00 – 14:00, the Future Design Forum promises to gather more than 200 distinguished guests and members of the media. Attendees will have multiple transportation options, including car, metro, or bus access. VIP guests will enjoy the convenience of drop-off at the VIP entrance by car, while those arriving by metro or car will have access to golf carts to arrive at the entrance.

Spanning over 10,000 square meters at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), GIMS Qatar 2023 promises to be the region's most prestigious and influential automotive show. The exhibition will host 30 renowned automotive brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Porsche, Volkswagen, Lamborghini, BMW, KIA, Audi, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Vinfast, Chery and much more. GIMS Qatar is set to showcase the latest innovations from industry, 10 world premieres and 20 regional premieres.

The visitor map access for all guests can be found here.

The visitor map access for VIPs can be found here.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa

Qatar Auto Museum

Qatar Auto Museum (QAM) will serve as a hub for culture and innovation by showcasing one of the most vibrant and passionate car culture communities in the world through an unmatched collection of automobiles and engaging exhibitions and experiences that unite innovators, designers, engineers, collectors, and policymakers through a shared passion for cars.



The new, 30,000-square-metre (320,000-square-foot) museum is designed by the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA), led by Pritzker Architecture Prize winning architect Rem Koolhaas, and will be housed in the old Doha Exhibition Centre (DEC) .