Sitecore® the global leader in end-to-end digital experience management software, today hosted its annual Symposium World Tour event in Dubai, welcoming C-level executives, customers, and partners, while highlighting the company’s exciting regional strategy and announcing its latest developments. Keynote speeches by Sitecore’s top management, as well as regional customers, highlighted industry challenges and demonstrated how Sitecore’s solutions helped in overcoming them.

Hershna Langworth, Director of E-Commerce,Kerzner International commented: “Partnering with Sitecore enabled a stronger digital presence for Kerzner International. Thanks to Sitecore and its solutions, we are now able to serve our customers better, complete with a redesigned website that focuses on human-based content and personalization.”

Kerzner International’s redesigned website resulted in a 282% increase in improved engagement along with a new member rate uptick of 62% and 82% booking rates from personalization with a 10% booking increase. There has also been a positive impact on overall internal content management productivity, with 25% greater efficiency delivered from content reuse and 500% via auto image cropping.

Other customers in attendance at the event included Abu Dhabi Ports, Aldar, Emirates, Expo 2020, GEMS Education and Mashreq. With over 500 industry leaders in attendance from across the region, Sitecore Symposium is arguably the first live event hosted by a private martech firm in Dubai in over two years. The decision to kick off Sitecore’s 19-date live event World Tour in Dubai is a testament to the massive importance the Middle East holds in Sitecore’s aggressive global growth plans.

The event also saw Sitecore inking new agreements with Sharjah based digital solutions provider Sahab Smart Solutions and Avanade, a leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services, business solutions and design-led experiences delivered through the Microsoft ecosystem. The signing ceremony was led by Mohamed AlKhotani, Area Vice President MEA, Sitecore with Amin Alzarouni, CEO Sahab Smart Solutions and Adriano Picchi Neves, UAE Regional Lead, Avanade.

Lee Miles, Chief Customer Success Officer, Sitecore, said: “The Symposium World Tour event is a celebration of our partners and customers. Seeing Sitecore’s solutions bringing phenomenal success for our customers not only motivates us to develop even more compelling products, but, at the same time, established the benchmark from which new and prospective customers can be inspired. We look forward to creating new partnerships and building new bridges in the coming years.”

Mohammed AlKhotani, Area Vice President MEA, Sitecore added: “Opening the first Middle East and Africa regional office in Dubai is another momentous occasion for us in the region. Located in Dubai Internet City, the new space houses various meeting facilities and conference rooms. The new office further strengthens Sitecore’s regional presence and reinforces its relationships with local partners who are passionate to improve digital marketing and customer engagement among enterprise customers through Sitecore solutions.”