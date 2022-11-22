Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), the UAE capital’s prestige boating, leisure marine and fishing show, will see a wide range of new and returning exhibitors at the 2022 edition of the event.

Organised by the ADNEC Group, the fourth edition of ADIBS will take place at ADNEC’s brand new Marina Hall and on the water at ADNEC’s marina space from 24 to 27 November 2022.

ADIBS has transformed into a key destination for international companies looking to enter the Middle East market and has become the ideal event for companies to exhibit from all over the world. The 2022 edition of ADIBS will see 78 exhibitors in total including 42 new exhibitors and 36 returning exhibitors. 446 brands in total will be represented from 20 countries.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group said: “ADNEC is looking forward to this year’s Abu Dhabi International Boat Show that will befit the reputation of the UAE and Abu Dhabi. The Show is the perfect place for visitors to explore the latest innovations in the boating, fishing, water sports and leisure industries.”

“ADIBS has positioned itself as an attractive destination for companies from all over the world to conduct business and to display the best that their brands have to offer. It provides the ideal platform for exhibitors to present their products and to network with other industry professionals. Visitors will get the unique opportunity to interact with some of the world’s best brands at the Show.” he further commented.

Abu Dhabi International Boat Show is held this year under the strategic sponsorship of Abu Dhabi Maritime and The Captain's Club as the platinum sponsor. The Show will attract a group of exhibitors covering an area of ​​more than 40,000 square metres. International brands will include Sunreef Catamarans from Poland, Mayla Yachts and SAY Yachts from Germany, Evo Yachts from Italy, Axopar from Finland, Merry Fisher from France and Sea Ray from the USA. From the UAE we have Gulf Craft and Riviera Boats to name but a few. From our House boat manufacturers we have Gulf Master who are launching 4 boats at the Show, I Marine who are also new to the Show and Al Kous Marine with a fantastic line up of luxury crafts.

