The seventh edition of New Age Banking Summit, organized by UMS Events, will take place on 31st May. His Excellency Tahir Al Amri, Executive President, Central Bank of Oman will be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the event hosted by His Excellency Shaikh Salim Bin Mustahail Al Mashani and supported by Oman Banks Association.

GBM and Cisco are the lead partners, Bank Nizwa is the strategic partner, Sohar International is the digital transformation partner, ahlibank and Ahli Islamic are the associate partners, Taager Finance is the finance partner, Oman Data Park is the cloud services partner, Global iTS is the technology partner, National Life & General Insurance is the composite insurance partner, United GCC Fund and United Securities are the support partners, U-Capital is the knowledge partner, ESG Integrate is the ESG partner and UMS Digital is the digital support partner for the Summit.

The event will highlight the fast changing financial eco system and how the banks are becoming future-ready by adopting new strategies, innovating products and services, and reaching out to customers on digital channels, while proactively combating cyber risks. It will serve as an engaging platform to focus on new business models to make the banks relevant for next generation customers, and empower them to devise new growth paths and build operation efficiencies.

It will include presentations and discussions involving a cross-section of industry experts from Oman, rest of the GCC and international markets on subjects including digital transformation, borderless financial ecosystem, fintech, AI, intelligent automation, digital payments, green financing, core banking, crypto eco-system, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, financial inclusion, 5G and cloud services.

The event will be attended by industry thought leaders, senior bankers, fintech specialists, finance & investment experts, insurance professionals and consultants. The Oman Banking & Finance Awards will be co-located with the Summit. The awards will felicitate the key industry leaders, organisations and products/solutions that are at the forefront of new-age financial services in the Sultanate. The event will also host a workshop on the topic ‘ESG Adoption in BFSI Sector’ for the select attendees. It will be conducted by Imad Alfadel, Founder & Managing Partner, ESG Integrate, UAE.

For more information on New Age Banking Summit 2022, reach out to Shaikh Ahmed send an email on shaikh.ahmed@umsoman.com

