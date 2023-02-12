“I want my art to start a fire within people”, says the artist during a presentation of installation he created exclusively at the festival to celebrate national treasures

Sharjah: In a composition that harmoniously brings together the UAE’s national symbols and natural beauty - falcons, horses and oryxes, are depicted intertwined amidst a backdrop of UAE-inspired architecture, surrounded by an array of vivid and uncommon hues that serve to elevate the imagination beyond the confines of reality.

Titled 'Where my heart and soul sing', the interdisciplinary artwork installation, created by Marcel van Luit exclusively for the 7th annual edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival, follows his signature “modern surrealist digital artwork” style and balances composition to symbolise the unity of the seven emirates and uses butterflies to represent growth and transformation.

“Art is the window to the soul and through my work, I hope to touch people's hearts and ignite a spark of hope within them. I believe that imagination is the key to unlocking endless possibilities, and with my art, I aim to transport people to new worlds, where they can escape reality and find comfort in the dreamy scenarios I create,” said Marcel, during a session titled ‘Art FInds A Way’ at the festival on Friday.

His journey as an artist began when he was forced to find a hobby to regain strength after a medical condition left him paralysed. He started taking pictures of his son and editing them, incorporating animals into the images to create magical realism. This hobby soon became his passion and he started posting his work on Instagram, gaining a following and eventually becoming a sought-after artist commissioned to work for famous clients such as Paris Hilton, Drake, Lionel Richie and Post Malone.

“From the darkness came light. I found solace in art when I needed it the most, and I want to share that with the world. An image becomes a piece of art only when it tells a compelling story and evokes emotions. I want my art to start a fire within people, reminding them of light and hope,” said Marcel.

In his creative process, Marcel draws inspiration from everywhere, always looking through the eyes of a child and playing with unusual colours and surrealism to create compelling new worlds. He believes that art is a powerful tool that can trigger compassion and start a fire within. He feels that an image becomes art only if it tells a story.

Through his work, Marcel hopes to raise awareness about the importance of preserving the environment and the world's natural wonders. His public installation at Xposure is a testament to his message of hope, love, and trust, and a celebration of the beauty of art in everyday life.

