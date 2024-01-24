Dubai and Riyadh: NEOM McLaren Formula E are relishing the opportunity of racing at this weekend’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Diriyah E-Prix races and are eager to produce strong performances in their ‘home races’.

Saudi Arabia hosts Rounds Two and Three on Friday and Saturday night and for NEOM McLaren Formula E, the races present an opportunity for them to raise the national flag high following the strategic partnership between McLaren and NEOM in 2022.

McLaren driver Jake Hughes is looking forward to racing again in Diriyah and says the team, which includes two-time Diriyah winner Sam Bird, is progressing on and off-the track.

Speaking in a press conference in Diriyah, the British driver said: “I think every driver on the grid enjoys coming to the circuit and none more so than me. It’s a driver’s circuit as it’s very fast and flowing with a lot of tracks and it’s something I am looking forward to especially in Saudi Arabia and work towards getting a good result.”

Team Principal, Ian James, says the partnership with NEOM is crucial for McLaren’s development. He said: “It’s a privilege to have NEOM on board as a partner from the start of our venture and into our transition. Not only is McLaren a racing company but also an engineering and technology organisation. I think for that reason it bodes very well as NEOM are very future-focused and works well as a two-way relationship.

“The stability that we are given through the partnership with NEOM is absolutely crucial. It shows that we have a foundation within the team that is stable. One of the things I find fascinating between NEOM and McLaren is that they have started something from a blank piece of paper and the passion that people have and their excitement in doing something new is something that we have in common.

Rounds 2 and 3 take place on a street circuit surrounding the UNESCO World Heritage Site, one of the most picturesque locations on the 16-race calendar the only night races in the Formula E season.

Ahead of the races, which start at 8pm AST on both days, ticketholders can enjoy a full day of entertainment for the whole family in the Allianz Fan Village, with racing simulators in the gaming arena, plus live music performances, street food and much more.



Tickets are now available to buy for the 2024 Diriyah E-Prix here.

