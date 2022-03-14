Al-Ablani: NBK is the right choice for those looking for a promising future and ambitious career

The Bank has a unique work environment culture providing exceptional opportunities for career development

Al-Kooheji: We seek to attract high-caliber talent and support the goals of New Kuwait Vision 2035 by increasing national labor ratio

In line with its commitment to supporting young national talent and qualifying them to labor market, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) participated as the Platinum Sponsor of the career fair of private sector job opportunities for the Kuwaiti youth, organized by Gulf University of Science and Technology (GUST).

The Fair, which was held with physical attendance for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, over two days (March 13 and 14), aims to open direct communication channels between private sector companies and job seekers, to provide suitable job opportunities for students and fresh graduates.

NBK Group Human Resources staff were present at the bank’s booths to provide counsel to students about choosing the right future career for each of them, as well as to familiarize them with the nature of the banking business and guide them to the process of joining NBK.

On this occasion, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “NBK’s vision and mission has always been to invest in local talent, which makes us the employer of choice for Kuwaiti talent.”

“NBK enjoys a strong work environment culture and provides large support to its employees, as well as continuous unique opportunities for career development. This includes training programs and practical experience, which aim to enable them develop their skills and expertise to be qualified leaders of the development of the banking sector in the future,” he added.

Investing in local talent comes as part of the efforts to achieve NBK’s goals related to the Kuwaitization policy, he noted.

Al-Ablani stressed that NBK prides itself as a source of professional talent in the local market, thanks to its various training programs like NBK Academy and “Tamakan” career readiness program, which mainly target fresh graduates demonstrating special skills.

On her part, Gadeer Al-Kooheji, Recruitment Manager, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait said: “The strategy of Group Human Resources Recruitment Team is to attract the best talent, serve the goals of the New Kuwait Vision 2035, and strive to increase the national labor ratio in the banking sector and support the national economy by attracting local talent.”

Al-Kooheji emphasized that NBK’s employment policies are based on equal opportunities and gender diversity. In 2021, NBK continued to attract high-caliber talent, by recruiting 376 new employees, up by 3.09% compared to 2020, including 335 Kuwaitis, as national labor ratio stood at 74.6% as of end of 2021.

“GUST Career Fair is one of the key events that provide an opportunity for NBK to spread its work culture among students and fresh graduates, and encourage them to work in the private sector in general, particularly in the banking sector, by providing them with training programs qualifying them to navigate their way into the labor market,” she pointed out.

NBK’s efforts in soliciting national talents go in line with its development and training plans aimed to invest in national cadres and prepare a promising banking generation. The Bank also offers a number of training courses and professional academic programs, being one of the leading banking institutions in Kuwait in organizing training programs for the youth.

