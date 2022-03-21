NBK is committed to contributing to the development of the human capital within its partnerships with all public and private sector institutions

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is participating, as the official Sponsor for National Leadership Institute (NLI) Conference Series 2022, which will span from March to June 2022 and including a total of 9 virtual conferences.

The 2nd edition of NLI Conference Series will include a training program delivered by a group of international speakers from the most prestigious international universities and organizations, and experts in implementing and designing training content based on the Leadership Competency Model in the new digital and knowledge economy.

The international lecturers will be joined by a group of prominent Kuwaiti entrepreneurs and business leaders with tangible impact on the Kuwaiti society in order to ensure aligning international knowledge with the reality of the local environment and the requirements of the national business community.

The main themes of the 2022 conferences are directly and closely related to New Kuwait Vision 2035, which aims to achieve development in different areas in the Country. The program is also designed for the holders of leadership positions in Kuwait, and takes into considerations the national needs and the requirements of the business sector in the Country.

The program mainly aims to develop and enhance the skills of leaders, train them to adopt different intellectual approaches to deal with contemporary challenges, and enable them to employ their leadership, experience and influence in leading work teams.

The program’s key topics in its 9 conferences also include seeking to develop various methods, tools technical skills and soft skills, with a focus on emerging concepts that are needed to excel in the modern business landscape, such as: Digital Transformation, Leading The Next Generation, Growth Mindset, and Having Courageous Conversations.

It is worth mentioning that NLI is part of the National Technology Enterprises Company (NTEC) Group, which is a fully owned subsidiary of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA).

On this occasion, Emad Al-Ablani, General Manager - Head of Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait quoted: “NBK’s sponsorship of NLI Conference Series this year comes in line with its consistent commitment to actively participate in all events and initiatives supporting the objectives of New Kuwait Vision 2035.”

“NBK takes upon itself the development and advancement of the human capital within its partnerships with all public and private sector institutions, as part of its social and development commitments. In addition, the Bank launches various annual initiatives reflecting its belief in the powerful impact of those programs aimed at serving the community and its people, also underscoring its leading role in this field over long decades.”

NBK is committed in making an effective contribution in the society’s focus issues, based on its meaningful mission and belief in the importance of companies and institutions participation in building societies. It also aims to align the Group’s economic sustainability goals with those of the Country, which are equally based on highly trained human capital.