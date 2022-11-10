Al Abdul Jaleel: The concept behind this year’s cause is to encourage people to take part in social responsibility

The registration for National Bank of Kuwait’s (NBK) Run continues online through nbk.com/nbkrun. NBK Run is scheduled to kick off on Saturday 10th, December 2022. NBK RUN 2022 will dedicate and donate part of its registration’s revenue to support a cause.

This year, NBK Run aims to encourage each individual to run for a cause. All participants are invited to be part in bringing happiness to children with cancer, as part of the registration fees will be donated to them.

Joanne Al Abdul Jaleel, NBK Public Relations Senior Officer said: “The concept behind this year’s theme is to encourage people to take part in social responsibility. The NBK Run aims not only to promote a healthier and more active lifestyle for members of the community, but also a responsible community towards the most vulnerable and people who need support”.

“The happiness of the children undergoing their treatment makes a huge impact on each and every one of us. The healing journey is very heavy on the children and on their family members, therefore we would like to take part in helping, supporting and encouraging them”, she assured.

The race for both the female and male participants will start at 8:30 am from two starting points at different distances: 10km and 5km. The starting point of 10 km, starts from Bneid Al Qar Beach and the starting point of 5 km, starts opposite to Souq Sharq and the end of both distances is at the Shuwaikh Beach Park, parallel to the Gulf Road, next to KPC building.

NBK will award the top 3 winners (women and men) in the 11 km race with KD 1000, KD 700, KD 500 cash prizes. The top3 winners (women and men) in the 5 km race will win KD 500, KD 400, KD 300 cash prizes.

The bib-number for each participant will contain a step-counting chip to identify the winners’ places. The results for NBK Run will be supervised and authorized by the Event Management Company (SUFFIX).

Applicants can then collect their assigned T-shirt and number at Al Shaheed Park Multi-purpose Hall in Phase 2, between 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm starting from Tuesday, 6 December until Thursday, 8 December 2022.

-Ends-