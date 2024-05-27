Al-Shatti: We firmly believe in promoting equality and providing equal opportunities for all social segments

As part of its leading CSR contributions in Kuwait, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) participated in the Career Fair of the 5th Wave of “Partners to Employ Them” Initiative for the Disabled 2023-2024, organized by the Public Authority for Disability Affairs (PADA) in collaboration with the Human Construction Society for Social Development (HCS).

During the Career Fair held on May 21st at the Cultural Center of Kuwait University – Shadadiya, the participating staff of NBK Group Human Resources presented the available vacancies for the disabled, as well as responded to all inquiries raised by the participants.

Participation in career fairs stems from its importance as a platform for supporting national talent to promote sustainable human capital for the future.

Commenting on this, Jarrah Al-Shatti Talent Acquisition Manager at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We are always keen on extending all sorts of support to all segments of society, particularly people with special needs. In this regard, our efforts include providing internship and programs to support university students and job candidates from people with special needs, to facilitate mainstreaming them into the bank, which also reflects our commitment to inclusion and diversity.”

“At NBK, we firmly believe in providing equal opportunities for all segments. Therefore, we have unwavering commitment to extend all sorts of support to the cherished special needs segment to drive their knowledge acquisition, regarding this a national duty and unshakable commitment,” he added.

“NBK believes in the potential of every individual in our society, and the need to provide them with due support for learning and development. Reflecting this belief, we have a policy for recruiting certain categories of special needs people, in cooperation with the Public Authority for Disabled Affairs (PADA) and the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM),” he noted.

To ensure ethical hiring practices, NBK adheres to strict governance frameworks, including fair labor standards and the provision of ability and work psychometric tests to all candidates, guaranteeing a transparent and unbiased recruitment process. The bank’s policies are rigorously designed to combat discrimination and promote a culture of equality and fairness across all hiring activities.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is the first bank in the Middle East to assign sign language trained staff in all branches to serve hearing-impaired customers. It has dedicated branches equipped with the latest services to accommodate and facilitate banking for customers with visual, hearing or physical disabilities, maintaining the following practices to cater to special needs: ATMs equipped with Braille keyboards and headphones, enabling visually impaired customers to make easy and secure withdrawals, Braille printing facilities, iPads with speech-to-text functionality for visually impaired customers, wheelchair access to branches (available in all branches), and reserved, clearly marked parking spaces for special needs customers. Moreover, the bank provides easily accessible safe deposit boxes, debit and credit cards with photo for easy identification, when requested.