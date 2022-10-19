Al-Ablani: NBK provides the capabilities required in future leaders to be able to adapt and motivate others

We believe that leaders have a critical role in creating the culture that enables our employees to unlock their full potential

Developing managers is a top priority at group level, reflecting our vision of the concept of leadership and what we expect from leaders

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) makes consistent endeavors to increase the efficiency of its employees with the best-in-class training programs and workshops, striving to keep pace with the latest developments and changes in the banking industry. In this context, the bank organized a masterclass titled “Business Recoded” delivered by Peter Fisk, the global keynote speaker and expert in innovation and disruption.

The Masterclass was attended by 70 managers from various groups and divisions across the bank and discussed the ways to explore how to lead for a better future, in addition to highlighting the intelligent technologies and innovation with sustainable impact.

The global speaker familiarized the attendees with the ways of dealing with the megatrends in a changing international economic world and the use of advanced technologies and environment-friendly innovations.

Fisk highlighted the prerequisites of an innovation-friendly environment and the factors that encourage opening up to new ideas and exploring untraditional and innovative solutions that help overcome the challenges related to disruptive change in the workplace.

The Masterclass also presented case studies comprising hundreds of mega businesses and startups to learn about the innovative business model and strategies used by these incredible companies. It also covered the fundamentals, as well as the drivers of innovation and disruption in the workplace, in addition to ways to generate new ideas from inspiring figures around the world, who successfully managed to redefine their businesses in an unprecedented matter and in a short time.

Fisk cited the world’s most disruptive businesses and brands “Gamechangers”, in addition to the experiences of several international industries to develop an innovative business model. He shed light on the ways to benefit from innovators and the need to develop a framework including inspiring goals for companies, ways to build “Ideas Factory” and to accelerate the implementation of ideas, in addition to how to create a better future for business.

Showcasing his book “Business Recoded”, Fisk mentioned that the new generation of business “Gamechangers” are more disruptive and innovative. They are more ambitious, with stretching vision and enlightened purpose. They find their own space, then shape it in their own vision, and define them to their advantage. Most of all they have great ideas, describing ideas as “the new currency of success”.

Peter Fisk is a keynote speaker, bestselling author and expert consultant. He is a professor of leadership, strategy, and innovation at IE Business School, and the Academic Director of IE Business School‘s flagship “Global Advanced Management Program”. He is author of 7 business books including “Marketing Genius” and “Gamechangers”.

Commenting on Fisk’s Masterclass, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait said: “The development of managers has always been a top priority for NBK at the group level. The bank’s training model enhances leadership capabilities, stemming from a consistent vision of the concept of leadership and what we expect from leaders. It also reflects the unique needs of leaders and is supported by rigorous scientific research to identify the knowledge and skills that form the core of effective and comprehensive leadership to meet staff training needs.”

“NBK believes that leaders are the critical factor to create the environment and culture we strive for, a culture that allows our employees to unlock their full potential and thrive,” he added.

Al-Ablani noted that NBK provides the training programs and the capabilities required in future leaders to be able to adapt, stimulate and empower others, and to be decisive at the times of uncertainty, as seen recently in the pandemic crisis.

It is worth mentioning that organizing such events comes in line with NBK’s commitment towards the continuous development of its employees. NBK regards training and development as key and valuable investments that achieve mutual benefits for employees and the bank, and is ultimately translated into better customer service.

