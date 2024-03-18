Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Heavy Equipment, a subsidiary of NBK Group, hosted a distinguished MTU Rolls Royce Technical Symposium at La Cigale Hotel, providing profound insights into the latest advancements in generators and related technologies.

The symposium is part of NBK Heavy Equipment's strategic collaboration with MTU, aimed at fostering technological innovation in Qatar, engaging stakeholders, and disseminating awareness about cutting-edge developments in the field. The event also further enhanced the mutual collaboration of the two companies where officials also planned for the next phases of their business.

Esteemed speakers from MTU Rolls Royce delivered enlightening presentations, offering invaluable perspectives on emerging trends and the future trajectory of the industry. The MTU Rolls Royce Technical Symposium gathered key stakeholders, industry experts, and enthusiasts to explore the forefront of generator technology.

With a keen focus on pioneering engineering and technological breakthroughs, the event served as a hub for substantive discussions, knowledge exchange, and networking opportunities.

Eyad Rashid, General Manager of NBK Heavy Equipment, expressed pride in the collaboration with MTU, stating, "NBK Heavy Equipment is honored to host this significant symposium in partnership with MTU. It exemplifies our strategic commitment to raising awareness about the latest equipment and systems available, empowering our customers to harness the forefront of technology in this domain. We remain steadfast in our dedication to our principles and continue collaborating closely with our partners to uphold our leading position."

NBK Heavy Equipment and MTU enjoy a longstanding collaboration in Qatar. Organizing seminars and workshops stands as a cornerstone strategy for both entities, aiming to bolster customer relationships and ensure they are abreast of the latest innovations.

Since its inception in 1975, NBK Heavy Equipment has played an integral role in supporting the local market by providing the most reliable machines and equipment. Holding key partnerships with many leading global manufacturers of heavy equipment and operating a well-staffed field force and service centers, NBK Heavy Equipment is actively collaborating with enterprises, building Qatar’s future and supporting the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030.