National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) hosted an awareness session organized by Group Treasury to the bank’s clients about the transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to the new benchmarks, mainly the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). More than 50 representatives from 20 different Kuwaiti institution and corporation attended the session.

During the session, Group Treasury team noted that the final cessation dates of LIBOR benchmarks announced by Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) were 31 December 2021 for all LIBOR settings for GBP, EUR, YEN, and 1W and 2M tenors for USD, whereas it will be on 30 June 2023 for the remaining tenors of USD.

The Treasury team highlighted that the new benchmark is more representative of funding rates and is based on actual transactions on a daily basis, unlike the LIBOR, which used to provide forward-looking rates.

The team also provided a detailed explanation of the mechanism of the new benchmarks, and answered questions and inquiries raised by the participants about the reason of replacing the LIBOR with SOFR.

SOFR is an overnight rate based on secured borrowing backed by treasuries in the US, and is fully based on actual transactions and administered by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which means more transparent and less manipulated rates, they explained.

Switching from LIBOR to SOFR will have an impact on many fronts, including amendments to contracts, operations and systems. In addition, regulators across the globe, including the Central Bank of Kuwait, have issued guidance to reduce exposure to LIBOR and ensure that new USD loans reference an alternative rate.

On this occasion, Amin Kalawoun, the Head of Asset Liability Management (ALM) at the National Bank of Kuwait, said: “This awareness session reflects NBK’s commitment to maintain direct communication with its clients, and to inform them of the latest developments, as well as to provide guidelines on the transition to the new interest rate benchmarks. It also comes as part of its endeavors to keep all stakeholders informed of the developments throughout the different stages of transitioning.”

“NBK always strives to be closer to its customers, to ensure offering them a top-of-the-line banking experience, and to help meet all their banking needs,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that NBK Group Treasury strives to grow its global customer base, and works continuously to develop FX electronic trading platforms to meet all the needs of its clientele. It also works to provide investment products and hedging solution to serve the customized requirements of its clients and to expand the breadth of its investment products.

