Al-Sager: NBK stands out with its highly professional and dedicated employees and the one-family spirit

Live performance by an orchestra of 50 musicians created captivating atmospheres in an unforgettable evening

Various exciting activities and amazing competitions with valuable prizes

The Graish aims to promote the NBK Family spirit among employees

NBK regards employees as the most valuable asset and the cornerstone of its success

Following its annual custom at this time every year, with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) organized its annual “Graish” event for employees last Wednesday evening at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre (JACC) – National Theatre, in the presence of the bank’s executive management.

The event underscores NBK’s dedication to foster the inherited traditions and values of the Kuwaiti society, and to strengthen relationships among employees from all departments, as well as to show appreciation to their vital contributions in the bank’s ongoing successes.

During the ceremony, which saw a large attendance of more than 1,700 people, the bank’s employees exchanged greetings on the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, celebrating “Graish”, a Kuwaiti tradition inherited down the ages. The event aimed to strengthen the NBK Family spirit, being a key concept that NBK always seeks to promote among its employees of different departments bank-wide.

Over two hours and a half, the bank took advantage of the annual “Graish” to express its appreciation of the efforts of its employees and to create joyful atmospheres for them through various entertainment activities combined with the captivating live musical performance. The event also featured a number of exciting competitions and raffles, which all gained the admiration of all attendees.

One Family

The ceremony kicked-off with a video highlighting how the employees of one of NBK Branches spend their working hours, and demonstrating the one-family spirit and cooperation among them to provide unmatched service level to customers. This was followed by a brief speech by Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of National Bank of Kuwait in which he extended greetings to all employees on the advent of Ramadan.

In his speech, Al-Sager mentioned that it is NBK’s regular practice to organize the “Graish” event for employees before the advent of Ramadan every year, in appreciation of their noticeable efforts that greatly contributes to its leading position in the banking sector. He also noted that the opening video clearly represents NBK’s uniqueness and excellence in everything, thanks to its highly professional and dedicated employees and the one-family spirit.

Music and competitions

NBK Graish also featured musical majesty by hosting an exhilarating live performance by a musical band consisting of 50 musicians in addition to the choir led by Maestro Dr. Khaled Nouri, which played the most enchanting national songs and a variety of instrumentals, creating captivating atmospheres in an unforgettable evening. This was made even more impressive as a number of NBK’s employees showcased their talents in playing music and singing along with the band, amidst loud applause from the audience.

NBK also sought to spread the spirit of familiarity and enthusiasm among employees by organizing various competitions during the event, and offered valuable prizes including travel vouchers, electronic devices and cash prizes, amidst thrilling and amusing atmospheres.

Strengthening relationships

Recognizing employees’ efforts and strengthening relationships among them is at the core of NBK’s strategy which aims to promote employee communication and appreciation, in addition to developing teamwork, productivity, and engagement among all departments.

NBK regards employees as the most valuable asset, and an instrumental element to maintaining its success, as the strategic goals of any organization are not attainable without the active participation and dedicated efforts of its employees. Therefore, we also seek to motivate employees and provide them with an ideal work environment that continuously promotes career development, unlocks their potentials and encourages them to go the extra mile, as the one-team spirit demonstrated by employees bank-wide is the main driver of NBK's success and provision of world-class banking service quality.

Graish is a deeply rooted Kuwaiti tradition inherited down the ages. It is a gathering held on the last day of the month of Shaaban to celebrate the advent of Ramadan, during which all family members gather to have their last meal before starting the fasting of Ramadan the next day.​​​​​