Sharjah: The Expo Centre Sharjah will host two mega events this week, with the 24th National Career Exhibition, one of the leading career events in the UAE, kicking off on Tuesday, while the 18th International Education Show will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

The two events are expected to bring together more than 100 educational institutions, major universities, local and international institutes, and a number of government and private entities that will offer many job and training opportunities.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the two events will be organized by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The National Career Exhibition will run from October 18 to 20. It will offer many job opportunities in various sectors, including engineering, administration, information technology, customer service, banking, finance, investment, and communications, among others.

The three-day event will also provide several workshops and training programs aimed at enhancing the qualifications of Emirati graduates, and increasing their chances of getting suitable jobs.

Meanwhile, the International Education Show will be staged in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Sharjah Private Education Authority from October 19 to 22.

Numerous local and foreign colleges and academic institutions are expected to attend, giving students the chance to select the most prestigious and modern higher education programs in the majors of medical, engineering, management, and postgraduate programs, as well as potential scholarships. Students will also learn about the standards for admission to the top domestic and international colleges.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the International Education Show has seen the largest expansion ever in terms of the number of exhibitors and has grown to become one of the most significant global and regional events focused on higher education and studies. It is slated to attract a sizable portion of the students and local and international academic education institutions.

Al Midfa said that the two events come at almost the same time as an innovative initiative through which the Centre seeks to link education outcomes to the labor market, thus raising and strengthening the capabilities and skills of national human cadres.

The 24th National Career Exhibition will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, while the International Education Show will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mustafa Taha

Misbar Communications

mustafa@misbar-me.com

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Mahmoud Soliman

Misbar Communications

mahmoud.soliman@misbar-me.com