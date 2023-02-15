Entitled ‘The Power of Culture in Raising Awareness for Global Issues’, the Future Talks session with the Elbas will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Museum of the Future’s Auditorium

Dubai-UAE – The Museum of the Future has announced British actor, musician and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, Idris Elba along with his wife, model and activist, Sabrina Elba as the next speaker duo of the Dubai Future Talks series. The power couple’s session will take place at 7:00pm on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the museum’s auditorium.

Under the theme ‘The Power of Culture in Raising Awareness for Global Issues’, the session is part of the museum’s direction as a platform that unites prominent global minds to shed light on current topics including environmental and social issues through interactive dialogue to contribute to the betterment of the future.

In this exclusive Future Talks session, Idris and Sabrina Elba will be sharing their thoughts and opinions on how culture can be used as a powerful platform to raise awareness for global issues. They will be looking at how music, art and other forms of creative expression can be used to open a dialogue about pressing issues, as well as how cultural projects can be used to create meaningful impact. They will also explore how the power of culture can help to drive positive change and make a lasting impact on the global stage.

As Goodwill Ambassadors for the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Idris and Sabrina Elba are passionate advocates for food security, solving climate change and supporting disadvantaged youths among various social issues affecting the world today. Awarded the Crystal Award during this year’s annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the star of ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’ and ‘Beasts of No Nation’ shared the plight of small farmers in Africa, highlighting the need for investments beyond providing aid.

Idris and Sabrina Elba will be among some of the world’s most prominent visionaries and thought leaders hosted at the Museum of the Future since its inception as part of the museum’s programme to highlight ground-breaking discoveries in various fields and shed light on topics crucial to humanity today and in the future. Recent orators include yogi and environmental activist, Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev; Global Head of Future Cities & New Industries at HSBC Group, Professor Greg Clark; Technical Fellow & Corporate VP of AI & Mixed Reality at Microsoft, Alex Kipman; and Professor of Computer Science & Director of the Robotics Lab at Stanford University, Professor Oussama Khatib, among others.

The Dubai Future Talks session with Idris and Sabrina Elba will take place at the Museum of the Future on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00pm. Tickets to attend the session are free and available for booking on talks.museumofthefuture.ae.

For more information, please visit museumofthefuture.ae.

About Museum of the Future:

The Museum of the Future is the first museum of its kind. Built to transform the very perception of the future as we know it, the unique structure has become home to several immersive future environments that aim to position visitors in an empowering version of the future. Through distinctive themes, it elicits a world we thought we could only experience 50 years from now. Visitors become active participants in an expansive experience that taps into all five senses. By meaningfully merging aspects of science, technology and spirituality, MOTF inspires humanity to re-imagine the future and all its possibilities.

One of the most complex and ambitious projects ever executed, with an instantly iconic inimitable exterior. Rising 77-metres above the ground and comprising 1,024 unique stainless steel composite panels, the façade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy, displaying three quotes from poems written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.