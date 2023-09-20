The week-long event will highlight pioneering technology and shine a spotlight on the role of entrepreneurs and start-ups in bolstering climate action



Dubai: The Museum of the Future in collaboration with Fiker Institute has announced the comprehensive line up of sessions and activations that will take place at ‘Climate Future Week’ from 26 to 30 September 2023. The five-day event, which includes 29 sessions including 20 public sessions, six workshops, and three flagship activations including climate film screenings, a regional environmental photography exhibition and a climate start-up majlis, will highlight global efforts towards a more sustainable future.

Taking place during the UAE's Year of Sustainability and just before COP28, ‘Climate Future Week’ supports the UAE NetZero 2050 strategy and contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The themes will cover three pillars under the names: Progress, Impact and Advancement, and will include a series of thought-provoking panel discussions, insightful presentations; fireside chats, hands-on workshops and various activities all led by experts in climate, environmental and sustainability sectors with an emphasis on architecture, design, technology, agriculture, creative industries and business. The aim of the event is to raise global awareness about the significant challenges posed by climate change and to establish Dubai as a central hub for cultivating forward-thinking discussions and global environmental leadership.

In alignment with Dubai's role as host city for COP28, this milestone event is committed to supporting Dubai’s reputation as a hub for significant discussions and initiatives related to climate change and environmental responsibility, both at the national level and on a global scale. This comprehensive programme of 29 thought-provoking events, immersive sessions and engaging workshops, will highlight the role of advanced technology in achieving future climate goals. It will also demonstrate how entrepreneurship and start-ups are central to bolstering international endeavours towards creating a more sustainable future. The event will engage with Museum of The Future’s partners and stakeholders to accelerate climate action and support climate resilience - empowering partners, stakeholders as well as the general public to take demonstrable action and play their role in building a brighter future.

The agenda will include sessions with a number of prominent international and regional experts including a session on “Arab Eco-Futures”, addressed by Najib Saab, the Secretary General of the Arab Forum for Environment and Development (AFED), whilst Toby Gregory, Founder of the Plastic Pledge and the Arabian Ocean Rowing Team, will share his experiences of rowing across the Atlantic Ocean during his speech entitled "From the Atlantic to COP28." During Climate Future Week, Dr. Markus Eriksen, Co-founder and Researcher of 5 Gyres Institute, will also present a review of the scientific solutions addressing the global challenge of plastic pollution.

Other prominent speakers will include Arthur Huang, the CEO and Founder of MINIWIZ, who will dicuss the revolution in architectural design and its relationship with the circular economy, whilst Andrew Dana Hudson, Author, Researcher, and Imaginary College Fellow at the ASU Center for Science and Imagination will take to the stage to discuss potential climate futures. Other highlights will also include Will Bennett, Landscape Architect, Founder and Chief Nature Nerd at WILDEN who will discuss driving social change through local landscapes and Takashige Yamashita, Principal and Founder, alongside Youngah Kang, Architect and partner at Takashige Yamashita Office, who together will take audiences on a journey of “Architecture Resonating with Environment”.

The immersive event will also bring to life the stories of AlZainah Al-Babtain, organic gardening enthusiast and Guinness World Record holder who discusses how we can care for home gardens and build a sustainable future, whilst Wael Al Awar, Architect and Co-founder of waiwai, will discuss climate conscious design solutions and creative responsibility. Audiences will also be intrigued by the story of Abdullatif Al Banna, Emirati Businessman and Pineapple Farmer who discusses agricultural resilience, whilst Emirati Researcher and Doctoral student Ayesha Abdullah Al Khoori, discusses the benefit of converting carbon dioxide for a greener future.

Majed Al Mansoori, Deputy Executive Director - Museum of the Future commented: "We believe that Climate Future Week at the Museum of the Future, in collaboration with the Fiker Institute, is more than just an event, it's a catalyst for change. By uniting global thought leaders, pioneers, and passionate individuals, we aim to drive climate action and foster lasting resilience in the face of our world's greatest challenge – climate change. As we join forces during this pivotal week, we encourage all partners, stakeholders, industries, and the broader public to come together, innovate, and play a crucial role in shaping a brighter future for everyone. Together, we're turning Dubai into a central hub for the critical conversations and initiatives that will define our response to climate change, not only locally but on the global stage. Our full programme is strategically designed to propel us towards building a more sustainable and promising tomorrow."

Climate Future Week also introduces an impressive line-up of transformative workshops and activities that invite individuals with a keen interest in sustainability and climate change. The Dubai Future District Fund will present a workshop on climate start-ups, in addition to a workshop on climate education presented by Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar and Dr. Joe Battikh along with other partners. Prominent activities to note are the Climate Start-up Majlis, which serves as a platform where climate-focused entrepreneurs and industry leaders generously share their insights and practical experiences. The Climate Film Screening– Nights at the Museum will showcase an array films, each providing a distinct perspective on climate-related matters. The Regional Climate Photography Exhibition will display the captivating creations of Emirati photographers Obaid Al Budoor, Hamed Musharbak and Noura Al Neyadi, featuring works that highlight the beauty of nature and the impacts of climate change across numerous parts of the Arab world.

Dubai Abulhoul, Founder of Fiker Institute commented, “We are honoured to collaborate with the Museum of the Future in this important gathering. Fiker Institute alongside Museum of the Future aims to raise awareness amongst the public and region about the complexities of climate change and the role individuals can play in building a brighter future. We look forward to sharing present climate ready, impactful solutions during the event which will support climate action.”

Climate Future Week at Museum of the Future is focused on driving climate action, delivering sustained outcomes around climate resilience and supporting the climate transition. As the region’s most impactful gathering, inviting local, regional and global thought leaders as well as pioneers to launch new future technologies supporting the drive against climate change, and encourages partners, stakeholders, and the wider public to collaborate in playing their part in building a better future for all.

For more information on Climate Future Week, or to register, please visit www.climatefutureweek.ae.

About Museum of the Future:

The Museum of the Future is the first museum of its kind. Built to transform the very perception of the future as we know it, the unique structure has become home to several immersive future environments that aim to position visitors in an empowering version of the future. Through distinctive themes, it elicits a world we thought we could only experience 50 years from now. Visitors become active participants in an expansive experience that taps into all five senses. By meaningfully merging aspects of science, technology and spirituality, MOTF inspires humanity to re-imagine the future and all its possibilities.



One of the most complex and ambitious projects ever executed, with an instantly iconic inimitable exterior. Rising 77 metres above the ground and comprising 1,024 unique stainless steel composite panels, the façade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy, displaying three quotes written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.