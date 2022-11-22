Dubai, UAE: Dr. Deepak Chopra, a world-renowned pioneer in mind-body medicine and personal transformation, delivered a lecture at the Museum of the Future on Monday 21 November as part of the ‘Future Talks’ series. Helping people to unlock the power of meditation and work towards unleashing their true selves, Dr. Chopra took the audience on an experiential journey of inner discovery and enlightenment.

The talk is part of the museum’s efforts to amplify the message that mental well-being, wellness, and happiness are important points of focus in the digital age. It builds on the Museum of the Future’s endeavours to provide experiences, such as the Al Waha exhibit, that encourage people to detach from technology and connect with their inner selves.

During the lecture, Deepak highlighted the significance of joy as the most important measure of success and well-being, noting the need to harness technology in societies to create a critical mass of consciousness in the world, for a more peaceful, sustainable, healthy, and joyful world.

Deepak also stressed the importance of having a leader with a proactive vision in anticipating and shaping the future. He said: "Dubai is very lucky to be blessed with visionary leadership that unites various components of society and creates a diverse social and economic system, strong enough to face any future challenge."

Future Talks

‘Future Talks’ supports the museum’s objective to provide a space where great minds come together to design and shape the future. It champions a knowledge-and technology-based movement in the region, bringing together people - from all around - to harness and channel their creative energies to create a better future for our communities.

The series of talks have covered many topics such as humanity’s relation to robots, Dubai’s role in investing in the future, the future of mixed reality, the state of sciences and the Arab world, the future of mobility, the role of the metaverse as well as, the future of finance and technology. ‘Future Talks’ reflect the museum’s role as a global intellectual centre that brings together international partners and specialised research institutions to study current and future challenges to provide new and innovative solutions.

The Museum of the Future has hosted seven leading experts, who have delivered sessions to nearly 2,500 members of the public. Past speakers include the first Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Almansoori, and future cities expert Professor Grey Clark, colonization expert Dr. Mohamed Qasem, metaverse thought leader Alex Kipman, robotics luminary Professor Oussama Khatib, and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

