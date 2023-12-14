Latest edition will see networking and discovery of new growth opportunities at the forefront

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – MRO Middle East 2024, the leading destination for the commercial aviation aftermarket in the region, and Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) 2024, the largest cabin interiors gathering in the MEASA region, will take place on 5 – 6 March 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Dubai. The co-located events will unite the entire airline supply chain.

As the aviation industry continues on its upward trajectory, recent announcements have solidified the region’s standing as a crucial hub for the sector and reaffirmed the commitment from industry stakeholders to drive innovation and advancement, including in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and aircraft cabin interiors markets.

At Dubai Airshow 2023, flydubai announced plans for a purpose-built USD $190 million MRO facility in Dubai South by 2026 and Emirates signed a ten year service agreement with Safran Aerosystems to cover repair and maintenance for Boeing 777 safety and cabin systems components, among other key deals. Meanwhile, Etihad Airways revealed the first of its three new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, boasting new interiors and exciting features such as best-in-class cabins with business suites with privacy doors and streamlined economy seats.

With an extended floorplan to cater to the higher demand seen for the upcoming edition, MRO Middle East and AIME 2024 will provide an opportunity to discover the latest products, services and technology in the sector, with over 200 exhibitors representing the entire airline supply chain.

New networking features for 2024 include a dedicated Meeting Area for quieter 1-2-1 meetings – away from the hustle and bustle of the networking lounge – as well as a closing Networking Reception on 6 March, for all attendees and exhibitors to continue connecting in a more relaxed setting once the official business has finished.

The popular Go Live! Theater will also return, welcoming more than 30 global industry experts to provide critical learning opportunities through a series of presentations, panel discussions and case studies. These will address key industry themes across both MRO and Aircraft Interiors topics throughout the two days.

Meanwhile, the Onboard Hub will be the place to discover cutting-edge solutions and innovations, focused on in-flight entertainment and passenger experience in line with industry trends.

Following the success of last year, which saw attendance from more than 100 regional and international airlines including Emirates, Oman Air, KLM and Saudia, even more airlines are expected to be present this year. Those attending will benefit from the Airline Buyers Programme and Airline Club Lounge, with unbeatable networking opportunities offering the chance to connect with key decision makers from a wide range of airline operators.

Registration for the event is now live. For more information and secure your place, please visit the websites mromiddleeast.aviationweek.com or www.aime.aero.

