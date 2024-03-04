DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Leaders from across the global aviation supply chain are preparing for the largest ever editions of MRO Middle East and Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) 2024, which opens tomorrow.

From 5 – 6 March, more than 240 exhibitors, along with more than 120 airlines and 80 speakers will gather at the co-located events. As the industry advances towards more sustainable and digitalised operations and fleet modernisation programmes drive the enhancement of cabin and aircraft upgrades, the event will provide a platform to drive collaboration and new commercial opportunities, discover the latest trends and explore the innovative solutions that will define the future.

As the leading destination for the commercial aviation aftermarket in the region, MRO Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitors includes Aeroservices, Airbus, Aviation Technical Services, CRS Technics, Etihad Engineering, Gulf Aircraft & Engineering Services, HAECO, Lufthansa Technik and Saudia Technik.

Speaking of its participation, Gerald Steinhoff, Chief Commercial Officer of HAECO, comments: "HAECO is delighted to return to MRO Middle East for the third consecutive year, reaffirming our commitment to the region's aviation industry. MRO Middle East serves as a vital platform for us to connect with industry leaders, showcase our expertise, and build meaningful partnerships. We aim to further strengthen our position as a trusted MRO partner, explore new business opportunities, and contribute to the growth and development of the Middle East's aviation ecosystem.”

Meanwhile at AIME, the largest cabin interiors gathering in the MEASA region, exhibitors include Catco Aerospace, Expliseat, Geven Spa, JIATAI, Latitude Aero, Perrone and UUDS.

Djamel Bouhas, Key Account Director at Geven Spa, comments: "As the curtains rise on AIME 2024, we invite you to the next chapter of Italian style and comfort. Geven's Next Generation, a testament to simplicity and significance, awaits your discovery. Join us in Dubai, where every seat tells a story of design and innovation."

The event is expected to welcome more than 6,000 visitors who will all have access to the free to attend content at the Go Live! Theater, as well as the Onboard Hub with product demonstrations and interactive content. These will cover key themes across MRO and aircraft interiors including sustainability, digitalisation, supply chain challenges, the future of cabin design and challenges in retrofitting.

There will also be countless networking opportunities, with new features for this year including a dedicated App Meeting Area for quieter 1-2-1 meetings and a closing Networking Reception, sponsored by ECT Aviation, on 6 March for attendees and exhibitors to continue connecting.

For more information and last minute registration, please visit the websites mromiddleeast.aviationweek.com or www.aime.aero.

