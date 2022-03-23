Mountain View participated in the Egyptian pavilion at MIPIM exhibition – The world's leading property market - that was held in Cannes, France. Through the exhibition, Mountain View showcased its diverse portfolio of integrated real estate projects that implement the science of happiness, to major foreign institutions and investment funds, aiming to contribute to the growth of the real estate export rate. This comes in light of the company’s support to the state’s efforts in promoting the booming real estate sector in Egypt as well as attracting foreign investment.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Eng. Amr Soliman, Founder and Chairman of Mountain View, participated in a panel discussion titled “Designing for Happiness NOW: A New Global Index” with the participation of Javier Muñoz Mendoza, Happiness Alchemist and Trainer at Delivering Happiness, and Jodi Williams, Principal at CallisonRTKL, where Katie Pattison, Associate Principal at CallsionRTKL, moderated the discussion.

During the discussion, Soliman discussed Mountain View’s ongoing plan to develop projects based on ‘Science of Happiness’ and ‘Science of Innovative Design’, adding that delivering happiness to clients, whether through residential or commercial units, makes their life easier and less complicated.

Jodi Williams, Principal at CallisonRTKL, added that the Science of happiness is built by user interaction, giving real estate owners the visibility they need to add value both for the consumer and their balance sheet.”

Mountain View has an immense history in the Egyptian real estate market, in which the company was able to create a diverse portfolio of projects that won the trust of its clientele base through innovative, state-of-the-art designs built in accordance with international standards that successfully reshaped the Egyptian real estate market.

It is worth mentioning that the MIPIM exhibition is the world's leading property market that is being held in Cannes, France with the participation of investors from 100 countries.

About Mountain View

Founded in 2005, Mountain View embraced its journey with the sole purpose of revolutionizing the industry by adopting a unique strategy that stands on Science of Happiness & Innovation in accordance with international standards.

Over the past 17 years, the company has renewed its promises and confirmed its continuous dedication in delivering 15 distinctive projects led by a team of thought leaders and qualified experts. Mountain View has become an icon of modern architecture, aiming to elevate the residents’ quality of life.