Dubai, United Arab Emirates: From December 9 to 12, one of the largest events in the beauty industry took place – the first Moscow Beauty Week. Over four days, more than 170,000 people visited the main exhibition at the Manege and other partner venues.

More than 450 companies showcased cosmetics, perfumery, skincare products, and healthy food products. Among the participants were 359 Russian manufacturers, 90 distributors of foreign brands, and 12 international companies from 7 countries, including Kazakhstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and others.

Among the local brands presented at the exhibition, 54 were participants in Sergey Sobyanin's Made in Moscow program. A collective stand included 19 companies, while the rest were represented at individual stands.

The first Moscow Beauty Week became one of the key events for the beauty industry in 2023. The exhibition featured a buyer's program. Representatives from major trading platforms in India, Iran, and Kyrgyzstan familiarized themselves with the products of Russian companies and highly praised the level of event organization and the presented brands. As a result, products from Russian Beauty Guru (RBG), Prosto, and Climt cosmetics will appear in Indian stores Godrej Group and Plum Goodness. Iranian cosmetics supplier OPERAMIRUT will hold negotiations with Russian companies Alpika, Geltek, Openface, Emi shop, and others.

On the main stage of the event, experts discussed how to choose the best cosmetics, how modern medical gadgets help monitor health, and also conducted makeup masterclasses and highlighted industry trends. The business program included about 50 thematic sessions with over 100 Russian and 20 foreign experts. One of the headliners of the event was top makeup artist and founder of Krygina Studio, Elena Krygina. In addition, the business program featured Lebanese makeup artist and owner of the cosmetics brand Samer Khouzami (Lebanon), owner of the beauty salon network KeepLooking Ksenia Shipilova, as well as the founder of the premium-class Korean cosmetics brand Svetlana Son (South Korea), and the creator of the popular innovative platform for Korean beauty gadgets Bo Hya Kim (South Korea).

The event also featured Russian celebrities: Larisa Guzeeva, Ekaterina Mtsituridze, and others came to support domestic manufacturers and test the presented products.

*Source: AETOSWire

