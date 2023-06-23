Dubai, UAE: Mohammad Ahmad Al Murr, Chairman of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library (MBRL) Foundation, and Dr.Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Bord Member at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library received George Vella, President of Malta, the First Lady of Malta, and a delegation, in a visit where they were introduced to the library’s services, facilities, and latest technologies.

The meeting discussed the importance of promoting knowledge and cultural awareness, and the role of libraries in building strong and prosperous societies where different cultures coexist, to create a better future for generations to come. The two sides also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the cultural fields.

During their visit, the delegation reviewed the knowledge treasures in The Emirates Library, which highlights many dimensions of the Emirati culture, and its distinguished collection of which includes more than 15,000 titles. The delegation also visited The Business Library, which includes nearly 25,000 titles on business management and electronic resources such as business databases and others.

The delegation also toured the Treasures of the Library on the seventh floor, where they were shown a collection of rare and old books, atlases, and manuscripts, some of which date back to the 13th century. At the end of the visit, the delegation commended the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, its design, and its mission to promote cultural awareness. They also took photos next to the bookshelves on the ground floor.

At the end of his tour, the Maltese President gifted the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library a special copy of the Holy Quran, and commended the library’s role as a knowledge hub that reflects the UAE’s vision and commitment to developing the cultural scene across the region.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.