Dubai, UAE: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Library is participating in the fifth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022, with a unique series of sports events from November 11th to 26th, as part of its social responsibility to encourage all individuals, including its employees, for leading healthy lifestyles at all times.

“Dubai Fitness Challenge has become a unique sports and community event that reflects the liveliness and spirit of Dubai’s community. We are pleased to participate in the event as part of our belief that reading and sports complement each other, where reading is a nourishment for the mind as exercise is for the body,” said Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation.

“As our first participation in Dubai Fitness Challenge, we aim to encourage and motivate our employees and the public to practise regular physical activity as an integral part of their lifestyle. Additionally, Mohammed bin Rashid Library boasts a rich collection of magazines and books on different fitness and sports fields,” Al Mazrouei added.

As part of its participation, Mohammed bin Rashid Library will offer a month-long programme of free fitness classes to its employees and the public, along with various entertaining community activities, to ensure maximum audience engagement.

As a leading community and cultural hub that provides unique experiences to all segments of society, MBRL is an ideal destination for participating in Dubai Fitness Challenge. The Library offers interesting and engaging spaces and events to all family members, such as the Information Centre, a Café, and the Languages Garden, which hosts 60 columns displaying dozens of quotes by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, translated into more than 170 languages. Moreover, the Library provides study spaces and rooms, along with auditoriums designed for holding lectures and conferences and hosting local and international cultural and arts festivals.

For more information about Mohammed bin Rashid Library and to subscribe for membership or try the virtual tour, please visit MBRL’s official website via the following link: https://www.mbrl.ae/ar/web/guest/about-the-library

To raise awareness on the importance of fitness and regular exercise, Dubai Fitness Challenge invites all residents of Dubai to complete 30 minutes of activity each day for 30 days. The challenge features a month-long calendar of fitness activities and events, encouraging participants to exercise at the place and time of their convenience, which inspires them to have a fitness-focused mindset that lasts throughout the challenge and beyond.

-Ends-

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law Number 14 of 2016 to establish the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library. This is part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious culture- and knowledge-based initiatives in the Arab World.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library intends to spark a passion for knowledge throughout UAE society, especially young people, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. The Library offers free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.