Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a two-day workshop entitled "Public Speaking in the Digital Age," by media instructor Mayssoun Azzam.

On the first day, the workshop focused on methods of interacting with an audience remotely to convey messages clearly, the nature of participation, types of interviews, and the topics raised. Azzam also discussed best practices for meetings, from preparation to effective communication, note-taking, room management, and other tools, extending all the way to post-meeting procedures.

The workshop emphasised mastering the art of public speaking, body language, and audience management in virtual conference environments. Furthermore, it covered controlling tone of voice to enhance participation and the importance of being well-versed in the topics being discussed in order to write about them and anticipate unexpected questions. Azzam also shared examples of self-introduction, conversion, and affirmation techniques, as well as tips for handling participants who may be interruptive, aggressive, friendly, and so on.

On the second day, the session was dedicated to interactive, hands-on training, where participants took part in a recorded Zoom meeting. After watching the recording, they evaluated their experience. The trainer provided feedback and advice, while the participants expressed how much they had benefited from the workshop, thanking the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library for organising it.

Since its establishment, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has remained committed to nurturing the skills of individuals across various cognitive and technical fields by offering educational workshops and events that cater to the needs of the community. This supports the library’s strategy to promote knowledge, foster digital culture, and facilitate continuous education, ultimately enabling individuals to engage effectively and impactfully in the digital age.