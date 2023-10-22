Dubai, UAE: To celebrate the legacy of the international artist Pablo Picasso, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) invites the public to attend ‘Picasso Days’ event, which will start on 25 October and continue for a week. The program includes various activities within the framework of its celebration of great writers, authors, and artists through the monthly ‘Library Days’ program of events.

On its first day, the ‘Picasso Days’ event will organise an exhibition displaying more than 40 pieces by visual artists from the Arab region. Their paintings will be inspired by Picasso’s school of abstract art, to showcase the impact he left in the world of art and history.

The opening of the exhibition will be followed by a lecture entitled “Psychological Dimensions in Picasso’s Paintings,” at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Theatre. The lecture will be presented by the artists: Ali Al-Abdan, Abdul-Jabbar Wais, and Mona Al-Jabali.

The second and third days will feature a workshop entitled “Faces From the World of Picasso” by the artist Maryam Al-Neyadi, about the art of abstract painting. It aims to enhance the artistic skills of the participants and provide them with the opportunity to explore the world of abstract art and learn about its different styles and techniques.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library invites the public to register in this free cultural event through the MBRL website or social media platforms. The event is an ideal opportunity to explore the world of Picasso, learn about his influence on global art, and enjoy beneficial interactive and educational activities.

The event supports the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s commitment to promoting knowledge and culture and enhancing communication among community members. It opens the door for the public to explore Picasso’s art and learn about his strong influence, thus achieving mutual understanding between different generations and cultures.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.