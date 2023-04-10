Dubai: During the annual suhoor that it holds for its employees, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) organised a Ramadan gathering in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council; His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF; and Dr. Dena Assaf, United Nations Resident Coordinator for the United Arab Emirates.

The gathering was attended by the Foundation's employees, members of the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), scholarship students from the Mohammed bin Rashid School for Communication, members of the Knowledge Lounge, sponsors of the MBRF’s initiatives, and media representatives. The importance of building sustainable societies based on knowledge was highlighted during the event, as was the pioneering role of the knowledge sector as a key pillar to achieving comprehensive development in the country.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb stressed the importance of cultural gatherings and their instrumental role in sharing experiences and creative ideas. He highlighted that this Ramadan gathering is part of a series of initiatives and events aimed at strengthening the work culture, promoting a sense of teamwork, and fostering communication channels between partners and employees, resulting in a positive effect on the work environment, productivity, and efficiency.

“This event serves as an inspiration for the values of solidarity fostered by the holy month and is a testament to the foundation’s commitment to promoting a positive and collaborative work environment. We thank the UAE’s dedicated professionals and media agencies for their remarkable contribution to creating awareness of MBRF’s various initiatives, projects, and knowledge programs and for their efforts in reaching out to a wider audience,” His Excellency said.

Dr. Dena Assaf said, “The collaboration between the United Nations and the Dubai Government holds great significance in launching and implementing targeted developmental and humanitarian programs and projects. The close partnership between the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and its knowledge partner, the MBRF, has resulted in the Knowledge Project, which plays a crucial part in advancing sustainable development at the regional and global levels.”

“We highly commend the efforts of the Dubai Government and its steadfast support for the Knowledge Project, as well as the function of the MBRF in promoting and spreading knowledge. We remain committed to expanding and strengthening our partnership and exploring new areas for cooperation that will positively impact the development and knowledge landscapes,” Assaf added.

Over the past year, the initiatives and programs of the MBRF continued to pave the way for further advancement and innovation, locally and regionally. The MBRF’s Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication Scholarship also saw tremendous success, with 300 Arab students graduating and joining major Arab and international media organizations and 100 students from various Arab countries currently pursuing their studies.

The Foundation has been at the forefront of the writing and publishing fields, producing a diverse collection of valuable scientific, literary, and academic outputs. By publishing over 1,400 books and distributing more than 1.5 million copies on various topics, the MBRF has enriched public libraries, universities, schools, government entities, and families to establish a reading culture. Additionally, through its ‘Knowledge Lounge’ sessions, which have hosted over 1,600 gatherings since 2016, attendees sought to enhance the capacity of writing in the UAE and Jordan through a distinguished partnership with the Shoman Foundation.

The DIPW continued to excel in developing the skills and talents of emerging creative writers, enriching the literary and knowledge landscape of the region. It provided comprehensive training sessions and workshops covering various forms of literary writing, empowering the participants’ skills and equipping them with the necessary tools to produce valuable literary and knowledge products under the guidance of renowned experts and specialists.

Launched in the UAE in 2013, DIPW’s scope has expanded to include several Arab countries. Over 300 talented and creative young men and women have been trained in various creative fields, including novels, children’s literature, translation, youth literature, and journalism. Participants in the program have produced innovative knowledge and literary works, publishing 150 books under its umbrella - 63 of which were authored by Emirati youth - with several winning prestigious awards.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com