​​​​​​UAE, Dubai – The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has participated in the Food Innovation Hubs meeting, held as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, in the presence of His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary General of MBRGI.

MBRGI’s participation in this meeting builds on a longstanding partnership with the World Economic Forum, as the two sides signed a cooperation agreement during the May 2022 edition of WEF to establish the Global Platform for Food Innovation Hubs, to accelerate and scale innovative solutions aimed at food transformation towards sustainable and more effective future options, as well as enhance food production mechanisms globally. The agreement confirmed Dubai as the international headquarters for the annual meeting of the Food Innovation Hubs.

Innovative Solutions

His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) said: “Under directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, MBRGI continues, since its establishment in 2015, to implement its programs to provide a sustainable food safety net for underprivileged populations, and support innovations that address food security challenges, particularly in the humanitarian work area.

“MBRGI’s participation in the meeting of Food Innovation Hubs is in line with our efforts to strengthen cooperation with the World Economic Forum and all those working to enhance food systems and end hunger globally. These efforts stem from our belief that such meetings give us all an opportunity to share expertise and come up with better insight on the best solutions for sustainable food production and protecting vulnerable groups against food insecurity,” he added.

Promoting International Cooperation

The meeting addressed the prospects for increased international cooperation in the fields of food science and research, sharing expertise to enhance local food production systems, and supporting national and global food security strategies, all leading to fulfil the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, particularly the second goal of Zero Hunger.

The meeting also discussed ways to create a sustainable future where smart technologies are employed to expand organic, vertical and hydroponic agriculture, and improve sustainable food systems that are capable of withstanding the effects of climate change. Other topics included accelerating and scaling innovation in food and agriculture systems, financing solutions to enhance food production, food security and its preparedness for future changes among others.

MBRGI brings under its umbrella dozens of initiatives, projects and foundations over five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading Education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship and Empowering Communities.

In 2022, MBRGI spent AED 1.4 billion benefiting 102 million people in 100 countries.