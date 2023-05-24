Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi:

We are keen to make people the focus of our participation in this year’s edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

The Ministry’s platform focuses on good citizenship and enhancing it through technology, digital solutions, supporting sustainability, and establishing pride in the national identity

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education highlighted the most prominent developments in the educational sector and their impact on students during its participation in the 32nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF). ADIBF is being held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from May 22 to May 28, 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The Ministry’s slogan for this year’s engagement is "Education Towards New Horizons". During the event, MOE is presenting means of optimising digital solutions to develop interactive and innovative content, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of curricula. During the fair, the Ministry also focuses on key themes, such as innovation in education, sustainability, promoting Emirati culture and heritage and highlighting Arabic as the national Language. Additionally, the ministry’s pavilion presents an interactive activity that highlights the journey of the UAE and of Emiratis in the Year of Sustainability, in the run up to COP28.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to leveraging ADIBF’s international calibre to highlight its efforts in providing comprehensive, future- forward educational experiences, which equip students with the tools to address future challenges.

His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi said: “Education plays a pivotal role in building people, as it is the cornerstone of establishing knowledge-based communities. We aim to keep people at the centre of our participation in this year’s edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. Our platform will focus on good citizenship and enhancing it through technology, digital solutions, supporting sustainability, and establishing pride in national identity.”

The “UAE Citizen’s Journey” experience, during ADIBF, offers a multi-stage tour through a virtual world, where participants will engage in an interactive experience focusing on sustainability, in line with the UAE’s preparations to host COP28. The digital journey begins its first stage through a hologram screen that highlights the digital solutions adopted as part of the national educational curriculum. This will then move on to provide a glimpse into the digitisation of educational content through interactive and innovative applications. In this stage, participants will be transported into the metaverse, highlighting the Arabic language, and introducing sustainability and citizenship concepts.

Visitors will then arrive at the third stage in their journey in the Metaverse through a multi-branching narrative that encourages them to make choices on how they would react in specific situations, highlighting national societal values. In the fourth and final stage, they end the journey by making a digital pledge where they affirm their commitment to supporting the sustainable development goals of the UAE.

The 32nd edition of the ADIBF, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, celebrates the theme of "sustainability". This follows the UAE's declaration of 2023 as the year of sustainability, and its hosting of COP28 in November 2023. The event features more than than 1,300 exhibitors from 90 countries, along with a group of the brightest intellectuals, writers, thinkers, artists, and major Arab and international publishers, who will participate in events and discussions on sustainability in its broader sense, with a focus on its applications in the publishing industry.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mary Khamasmieh

Weber Shandwick

E: mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com

Maher Al Bash

Weber Shandwick

E: MAlbash@webershandwick.com

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

E: RKhattar@webershandwick.com

Sara Abuhassira

Weber Shandwick

E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com