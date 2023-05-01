Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) is gearing up for the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, as part of the effort to connect with travel trade from the Middle East. Together with Visit Maldives, over 200 partners representing 90 travel and tourism establishments are promoting the Maldives at ATM 2023, including resorts, guest houses, liveaboards, local destination marketing agencies, and more. The event is scheduled to be held from 01 to 04 May 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

“ATM 2023 is a major event for the Middle East market, and this is our first year at ATM since winning the title of the World’s Leading Destination for three consecutive years. We are delighted to travel to ATM this year with our largest delegation for this event thus far, and have the chance to inform the travel trade and travellers from this market about that special something visitors can only find in the Sunny Side of Life,” the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director (CEO & MD) of MMPRC, Thoyyib Mohamed said, noting the potential of the event for the Maldives.

The Maldives will be featured at ATM at a specially curated 429 sqm double-decker stand. During the event, MMPRC will hold meetings with key travel trade representatives, give destination presentations, and facilitate networking sessions with key executives, brands, and companies. We are representing the destination at these events as part of our marketing strategy for the Middle East market to maintain the destination presence as one of the safest and most luxurious destinations to travel to due to the unique geographical formation of the islands and provide a platform to the stakeholders to promote individual products and properties. Visit Maldives aims to maintain our destination presence and promote the Maldives as the World’s Leading Destination in the Middle East market alongside industry partners throughout the event.

A separate ‘Maldives Media Press Event’ will also be held on the sidelines of ATM, attended by over 40 prominent media professionals from the Middle East. The speakers for the event are Mr Thoyyib Mohamed, CEO & MD of Visit Maldives; H.E. Aminath Shabeena, Ambassador of the Republic of the Maldives to UAE; and Mr Greg Holder, Base Leader of Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI) from Six Senses Laamu Resort.

Participation in ATM 2023 provides the Maldives with the opportunity to relay the latest destination information and travel guidelines to the Middle East market, while also providing the opportunity to market the destination as a safe haven, serving varying tourism segments such as luxury, honeymoon, romantic, family, adventure as well as MICE clientele. Through the event, we will also promote our tourism products (resorts, guesthouses, hotels, liveaboards) and the unique experiences awaiting tourists from the Middle East in the Sunny Side of Life.