Al Ain: His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to His Highness the President of the UAE and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, said that in concord with the directives of our wise leadership, the UAE is working at to transform the concept of retirement so that we consider it a period of continued active engagement in society and continued productivity as an individual. The UAE is acting to support all retired persons in all sectors so that they continue to pursue professional and personal interests and ambitions.

The Chancellor gave this statement to the Secure Retirement Forum which was hosted in partnership between the Ministry of the Interior and the UAEU. The Forum took place at the UAEU campus in the presence of His Excellency Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, and senior representatives of the Executives of both the Ministry and the university. The Forum received presentations from various experts on the experience of retirement.

The Chancellor continued, “In the UAE our wise leadership provides complete care and resources for retirees to enjoy wellbeing during this new phase of their life and to have opportunity to trade and to pursue productive projects. Thus, the retired person can continue to contribute to society and does not feel without value to the community”. He added, “Retirement is an opportunity for an individual to volunteer, to network socially, and to travel and roam to learn about world civilizations and cultures. Retirement is the start of a new life, a time to rediscover the self and to search after new opportunities and the dreams that each individual harbors.

The retired Major General Saeed Al Hanki, former Director General of Finance and Support Services at the Ministry of Interior presented a working paper based on the idea and system of retirement conceived by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This model provides an evidence-based methodology to evaluate the leadership competencies and capabilities that are required for growth and prosperity in retirement. It places importance on building and managing a global outlook, understanding global dynamics and complexities, and being able to influence the local, regional, and global business community. It focuses on strategies to achieve this, which include continued lifelong learning opportunities that hone skills and allow the individual to gain new experiences and further personal development. It stresses the need to do this so that the person continues to develop their worldview and philosophic vision, maintains their commitment to public values, and practices hobbies that enrich and revitalize their life. Major Al Hanki also referred to current challenges and means to overcome them through advanced financial measures and management and more flexible and emancipating social policies.

Media advisor and entrepreneur Hazza Al Mansouri also spoke about how to retire safely. His address covered the challenges that retirees face, how to set goals after retirement, and how to set about establishing personal projects. Mohammed Ahmed Saqr Al Hammadi, Director of the Pension Operations Department at the General Pension and Social Security Authority discussed retirement standards, retirement policies and end-of-service benefits.

At the end of the forum, the organizers and speakers were formally thanked by the Chancellor and His Excellency Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili.

