Sharjah: The UAE Ministry of Economy, in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), organized on Monday a workshop titled "Counterfeit & Fraudulent Products" to discuss the importance of promoting awareness about commercial fraud and ways to combat it.

The awareness-raising event also aimed to discuss the role that the UAE community can play in supporting national efforts being made to address harmful commercial practices and protect consumer rights.

Held at the SCCI’s headquarters, the gathering was attended by Sultan Ahmed Darwish, Director of the Commercial Control Department at the Ministry of Economy, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI; Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, and Jamal Saeed Buzangal, Director of Corporate Communications; SCCI.

"The workshop aimed discuss the importance of combating commercial fraud and highlight the country's efforts made to fight harmful commercial practices in accordance with the best international standards," Sultan Ahmed Darwish said. "The UAE’s efforts in this respect will not only improve the country’s business environment but will also enhance the reputation of the national economy, and the investment climate in general," he added.

Darwish pointed out that the Ministry of Economy has conducted approximately 49,310 inspections within the country's markets over the past year, resulting in 4,570 violations, adding that the ministry has put in place a comprehensive control plan in which it collaborates with various federal and local government entities to enforce relevant laws and tighten self-censorship among members of society and institutions.

For his part, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan emphasised that organizing the workshop reflects both sides’ keenness to support all efforts and initiatives aimed at combating commercial fraud.

He also noted that the chamber gives top priority to promoting awareness of all facets and elements of protecting consumers' rights in the UAE’s markets, as well as clarifying the laws and integrated legislative system developed to combat commercial fraud. Al Jarwan reaffirmed the importance of boosting partnerships and collaboration with the private sector to make the most of all capabilities in the fight against this scourge.

The workshop featured a number of dialogue sessions that reviewed the efforts made by private sector companies in combating commercial fraud and how to tell phony items from real ones, as well as the damage caused by fake products to individuals, society, and the country's economy as a whole.

