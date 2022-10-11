Dubai-UAE: – In line with the ongoing digital transformation and efforts to enhance the flexibility of government services and customer happiness, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) is presenting five of its most important digital service projects at GITEX GLOBAL 2022.

The event is running from October 10 to 14 at Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Center.

The Ministry’s showcase includes the electronic portal for veterinary products E-Vet Gate, the Emirates Mine waste collection project, the Digital Services Platform, the smart Geographic Information System (GIS), and the digital version of the UAE National Red List.

Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary, Support Services Sector at MOCCAE, said: “Leveraging modern technologies to provide proactive, easy-to-access, fast, and flexible services is one of the Ministry’s strategic goals in line with the directions of the nation’s leadership and the objective of the UAE Centennial 2071 to position the UAE as the best country in the world.”

E-Vet Gate

MOCCAE established E-Vet Gate with the aim of ensuring the proper implementation of the Federal Law No. 9 of 2017 regulating the handling, trading, marketing, and circulation of veterinary products that aims to curb illegal activities across these processes. The portal represents a new way to inform workers in the livestock sector about safe and approved veterinary products traded in UAE markets, their specifications and uses. This supports livestock development – one of the priorities of the Ministry within its strategic direction to strengthen food security.

Emirates Mine

The Emirates Mine project that collects waste from residential neighborhoods is part of MOCCAE’s drive to enhance the country’s integrated waste management system and adopt circular economy principles. The initiative seeks to raise awareness about best practices in waste management, increase waste treatment rates, and motivate all segments of society to adopt sustainable practices to protect the environment and conserve natural resources.

The project encourages the public to consciously segregate waste at source to facilitate its treatment and recycling. There are 43 waste collection centers distributed throughout the country.

Digital services

Re-launched in its latest version in May 2021, the Ministry’s Digital Services Platform contributes to improving the customer journey, boosting customer happiness, and cutting down on customer costs by offering easy access to all services through one interface, and ensuring their internal interconnection and external integration with all relevant government entities. In addition, it reduces MOCCAE’s operational costs by eliminating all paper transactions and supports the Ministry’s mandates by providing proactive and flexible administrative services in accordance with the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and transparency.

As part of the Digital Services Platform, MOCCAE is showcasing the digital CITES certificate service at GITEX GLOBAL.

Geographic data

The Ministry is also introducing its smart GIS, a collection of interactive digital maps that provides an overview of all locations and activities of livestock, veterinary, agricultural, and fisheries facilities. The system facilitates the planning, execution, and follow-up of environmental compliance processes, including field audits and inspections aimed at verifying the adherence of the establishments to the provisions of applicable environmental standards, laws, and regulations.

UAE National Red List project

As part of its endeavors to raise awareness about endangered species, MOCCAE is presenting the National Red List that outlines the distribution of animal and plant species in the UAE.

In March 2022, the Ministry issued the UAE National Red List Report, which includes a comprehensive assessment of the status of 1,167 species recorded in the country. The project strengthens the UAE’s ranking in international environmental competitiveness indicators, aligns with the country’s commitments towards regional and global conventions and treaties, and advances the implementation of national strategies and plans, such as the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2017-2050, the National Climate Change Adaptation Program, and the National Biodiversity Strategy.

-Ends-

About the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) was established in February 2006 as the Ministry of Environment and Water. Under its redefined scope, the ministry has taken on a dual mandate. On the national level, it aims to strengthen the UAE’s efforts in preserving the environment and promoting food diversity in accordance with the nation’s aspiration to emerge as a key benchmark for sustainable development. On the global level, MOCCAE joins international stakeholders in combating climate change and profiles the UAE’s path-breaking achievements in the sector at thought leadership platforms worldwide.

For further details, please contact us: Media@moccae.gov.ae