Abu Dhabi: H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Mari, UAE Minister of Economy, held a meeting with Eric Anziani, COO at Crypto.com, the leading cryptocurrency platform, during the first edition of Investopia summit, which was held as part of the World Government Summit 2022.

During the meeting, the minister emphasized that the financial services sector, along with modern financial technology and digital solutions, are priorities to promote growth in line with the UAE’s new economic model, and in line with the ‘Principles of the 50’ and the UAE Centennial 2071. He further noted that the country, with the support of its wise leadership, has achieved major strides in developing a legislative and institutional environment capable of supporting financial technologies, specifically digital and cryptocurrencies, which in turn promotes its position as a competitive regional and international destination that attracts companies and businesses operating in this sector.

He further commended the valuable contribution of Crypto.com to enriching the Summit’s content and promoting its status as a platform to find new solutions for economic growth and future investments.

H.E. Bin Touq further elaborated that the Ministry of Economy is keen to expand its international partnerships with leading international companies in various new and future economic sectors. He also added that Investopia will continue its collaboration with Crypto.com to develop digital and financial investments, as well as support its significant role in promoting the growth of UAE’s business environment and financial markets in the next stage.