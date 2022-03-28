UAE: Tomorrow, on the 28th of March, the mission of, the Minister of Industry, Handicraft, Trade, Technological Research and Regulatory Simplification of the Republic of San Marino Fabio Righi towards the United Arab Emirates to take part in the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) and other appointments together with the delegation of Economic Development Agency Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of San Marino.

Minister Fabio Righi will arrive at Expo Dubai 2020 where he will greet the Business Forum 'San Marino: the Ancient Land of Liberty. A business-friendly jurisdiction in the heart of Europe' organized by Economic Development Agency - Chamber of Commerce of San Marino, a presentation dedicated to local and sector media, in which the various "strategic assets" of the San Marino jurisdiction will be illustrated in various fields of action: tourism, international context, economic framework and taxation.

Following this, a Memorandum of Understanding between the San Marino and Dubai Chambers of Commerce is scheduled to be signed in Dubai in the presence of the Minister Righi; the collaboration agreement, which stems from the desire to promote trade, economic and investment relations between the respective business and professional communities and activities that can encourage innovation, investment, tourism and agriculture, is a first step in creating new opportunities for both parties.

On Tuesday, March 29th, the Minister Righi will participate in the Opening Ceremony of the 11th Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) titled 'Investments in Sustainable Innovation for a Thriving Future' the UAE Ministry of Economy initiative designed to provide a global exchange framework on key principles underlying international investment policies, strategies and practices for sustainable development to achieve smart and inclusive global growth.

In the afternoon, Minister Righi will speak on a ministerial panel; among the speakers, also His Excellency Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs of the United Arab Emirates. It will certainly be an opportunity for a discussion with His Excellency Al Falasi and an occasion to create new business synergies.

During the last day of stay in the Emirates - Wednesday, March 30th - Righi will travel with the Economic Development Agengy Chamber of Commerce delegation to Abu Dhabi for a meeting with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce.

Press release issued on behalf of THE REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO PAVILLION - EXPO 2020. For further information, please contact Sherry on +971 507690087 or Verna on verna@coralcoastpr.com. Pavilion press enquiries can be made on media@sanmarinoexpo2020.com