United Arab Emirates: 11 French businesses are taking part in the Middle East Energy exhibition from 7 to 9 March 2022. Expected to bring together over 800 exhibitors and thousands of visitors, specifiers, experts from around the world, this major energy gathering in the MENA region will host 11 companies on the French Pavilion organized by Business France.

With a legacy spanning more than 45 years, Middle East Energy has grown to stand amongst the leading events of the energy sector in the region. The health crisis has not reduced the willingness of businesses in the French electricity sector to take part in the major electrification projects and to meet the energy challenges of tomorrow in the region. The 11 French businesses, which are all experts in energy storage, equipment and applications, electricity transmission and distribution, network protection products, systems and lighting, will offer solutions that are innovative, efficient, and competitive to the region. The MEE will also be the occasion for the French companies to discover the new market demand, share their valuable industry knowledge and develop new areas of business and strengthen existing ones.

The MENA region - a hub of opportunities for French businesses

The countries in the MENA region are currently investing heavily in enhancing their electricity infrastructure and building new power lines, in order to secure supply and respond to the increasing demand for electricity by their booming economies and populations. This includes the development of HDVC (high voltage direct current) interconnection projects, such as, for example, connecting Egypt to the interconnected networks of the GCC, or connecting Saudi Arabia to North Africa, and Egypt to Iraq via Jordan. The strategic importance of energy cooperation between the countries of the Middle East and North Africa has therefore never been stronger. France, as a result of its expertise in building new smart infrastructures, integrating renewable energies into the grid, and storing energy, has a definite role to play in helping the MENA region achieve its low carbon objectives. In addition, the thorough understanding of French equipment manufacturers in so far as concerns the electrification of unconnected, isolated sites, with appropriate off-grid/microgrid solutions, meets the region’s specific requirements.

In conjunction with the announcement that the UAE will host COP28 in 2023, the French companies are keen to introduce new solutions and systems to support the energy transition, deliver cleaner energy and supply sustainable power.

Opportunities won by France in the region:

A consortium of EDF, KEPCO and Kyushu Electric Power Co has just signed a $3.6 billion strategic electricity transmission contract, alongside ADNOC and TAQA, to develop and operate a high voltage direct current (HVDC-VSC) subsea transmission system, which is a first in the Middle East and North Africa region. This project will reduce ADNOC’s offshore carbon footprint by more than 30% and contribute to the UAE’s net zero carbon targets (Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative).

The consortium, which will have a combined 40% stake in the project, will develop and operate the 3.2-gigawatt transmission system alongside ADNOC and TAQA over a 35-year period. Work is scheduled to begin this year, while commercial operations are planned for 2025.

Engie and Masdar (the fastest growing renewable energy player in the world), have signed a strategic alliance to co-develop a green hydrogen hub in the United Arab Emirates. Both of these businesses are seeking to deploy projects with a capacity of at least 2 GW by 2030, for a total investment in the region of US$5 billion.

The Cherbourg-based business CERAP Prévention, an expert in risk prevention in the nuclear sector, was awarded a major contract, through its subsidiary NüSAM, to support Nawah Energy Company, a subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), during planned outages of the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.

The French electricity industry - a dynamic sector

France is the leading electricity exporter and the leading country in terms of investments in Smart Grids in Europe

France is the 9th largest electricity producer in the world

EDF and ENGIE are among the Top 5 largest electricity producers in the world

France is the 7th largest exporter of electrical equipment in the world, with €20.4 billion in 2018. In 2024, this amount is projected to rise to €25 billion

The electricity sector employed a workforce of 600,000 at the end of 2018, including 300,000 people in electrical systems. It is a net job creator

France has the expertise and diversified solutions in this sector of activity, with internationally recognized flagship companies (e.g. RTE, EDF, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC). It also benefits from significant capacity in R&D and innovation. French businesses operate at all levels of the value chain, whether they are electricity and telecoms network operators, engineers, integrators, equipment manufacturers, component producers or ICT companies.

The sector comprises more than 8,500 businesses, including large groups, mid-caps, SMEs and VSEs. These businesses produce, transport or distribute decarbonized electricity. They provide electrical and digital technologies, integrated services, and solutions for industry, construction, mobility, cities, and regions.

These advantages mean that France has one of the highest quality electrical energy supplies and offers very high-level electrical equipment

FRENCH EXHIBITORS AT MEE

CABLE EQUIPEMENTS

Specialist for CABLE HANDLING SOLUTIONS (wind, unwind measure, store, cut), AUTOMATIC CABLE REELS and CABLE PROTECTORS.

CITEL: Manufacturer of Surge protection devices against transient overvoltages

We provide a wide range of surge protectors adapted to every application: AC power, Solar, LED lighting, Telecom/Data.

DEPAGNE: DEPAGNE, the French specialist of metering protections, street lighting equipment and smart distribution bollards for marinas.

INFOSEC

Infosec UPS System is a French manufacturer active in the GCC's since 2002, premium actor of electrical power and security for 30 years.

LANCIER SAS designs and manufactures transporting and pulling material for telecommunication and electrical cables as well as all accessories

NILED: NILED manufactures and sells in France and around the world accessories for electricity distribution low- voltage networks

OBSTA: Manufacturer of obstruction lights for all kind of obstacle to air navigation

We offer full solution packages for transmission lines, high rise buildings, telecom towers and chimneys.

RS ISOLSEC: Engineered to Order Instrument Transformers LV MV & LV on HV. High Performances & Harsh Conditions. Measuring, with Class

SAFT: Saft is specialized in advanced technology battery solutions for industry, from the design and development to the production

SEDIVER: A world’s expert for Overhead Lines insulation with toughened glass insulators and 75+ years of experience.

SERMES offers electrical solutions in 4 areas: Cables & wires, motors & drives, electrical systems and lightings

