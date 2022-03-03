Over 18,000 attendees and 500 exhibitors from 131 countries are expected during the three-day energy showcase

Middle East Energy returns to a live, in-person format from 7-9 March at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: Policymakers, business leaders, and industry experts from the energy industry will converge on Dubai next week to participate in Middle East Energy, formerly Middle East Electricity, when the MENA region’s most reputable and comprehensive event for the energy sector returns to Dubai.

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from Monday 7 March until Wednesday 9 March, under the show theme of Guiding you through the energy transition, the event will provide a platform for the global energy industry to discover new products and the latest energy innovations, do business with exhibitors from around the world and provide the opportunity to hear from experts on developing a diverse, digitised and sustainable future.

Focusing on five key sectors - Transmission & Distribution, Smart Solutions; Renewable & Clean Energies; Backup Generators & Critical Power; and Energy Consumption & Management - the event will provide a platform for understanding more about energy alternatives and solutions including digitalisation, solar, wind, and hydro energy solutions, among others.

Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, Global Energy & Utilities Forum and Middle East Energy, said: “Middle East Energy has a fundamental role in supporting the global energy community adjust its sustainable strategies as we look to the future and reassess the way we use, produce and consume energy. We want to provide a platform whereby the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition can be discussed in detail and where solutions and new technology can be showcased to achieve this global goal.

“This year, we have seen a surge in demand from both buyers and exhibitors eager to meet in-person to learn more about the products changing the face of the energy landscape and hear insights from leaders within the field.”

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Middle East Energy is hosted by the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, where five Ministry officials are confirmed to speak. They include H.E. Yousif Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for Electricity, Water and Future Energy Sector, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, UAE; H.E. Aisha Al Abdooli, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Green Development & Climate Change, Ministry of Climate Change & Environment, UAE; Eng. Iqbal Altayer, Director – Technical Supervision (Power & Alternate Energy) Ministry of Electricity & Water, Kuwait; Andrea Di Gregorio, Executive Director – Energy Efficiency & Renewables, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality; and Eng. Nawal Yousif Ibrahim Al-Hanaee, Director of Future Energy Department, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE.

The esteemed speakers will all be participating in the Global Energy & Utilities Forum, which will provide a platform for industry experts to discuss thought leadership, collaboration, and solutions for meeting the energy shift within the sector through a series of high-level strategic panels, technical sessions, roundtable discussions and workshops.

The focus of discussion will be on developing a roadmap to decarbonisation, an insight into the energy systems of the future, the green hydrogen opportunities in the MENA region, funding of the energy transition, the rise of sustainable finance, powering the African continent with renewable energy, grids of the future, energy efficiency focus and decarbonising industries.

Other conferences taking place during the event include the Intersolar Middle East Conference and the Technical Hub, where visitors will learn more about industry best practices across key pillars of the energy sector, including Digitalisation & Smart Grids, Renewables, Green Hydrogen, and Energy Storage, and photovoltaics, PV production technologies and solar thermal technologies.

The event has also witnessed an uptick in international participation, with a 40% growth in visitors from Saudi Arabia rounding out the top three international visitor destinations, including Nigeria and Egypt. Other countries represented include France, Germany, Italy, China, the United Kingdom and the US. From the MENA region, Algeria, Morocco, Kenya, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan will all be represented.

Within the five product sectors, a range of companies will be showcasing their latest innovations and cutting-edge technologies. EODev, the company responsible for developing and industrialising sustainable, reliable and affordable hydrogen-based energy solutions, will be showcasing the EODev GEH2®, a hydrogen fuel cell power generator designed to replace diesel or gas gensets in both mobile, prime, and emergency standby applications. This cutting-edge generator is completely zero-emission, only rejecting water and heat as by-products.

Meanwhile, Cummins Generator Technologies will be at Middle East Energy to discuss the world-renowned STAMFORD® S-Range and AvK® alternator ranges. They will showcase the versatile STAMFORD® S-Range alternators, upgraded with the latest features and technology, including the recently launched extension of the STAMFORD® S7 with new enhanced options, including water-cooling and extended ratings.

This year’s event sponsors include Perkins, Baudouin, Newage Stamford AVK, and Riello UPS.

As part of Informa's commitment to providing the highest hygiene and safety levels, the event will again take place under the protocols introduced via the company’s Informa AllSecure health and safety mandate. The event will be at 100% capacity as per the recent rule changes by the UAE Government.

To see why energy professionals, EPC contractors and distributors have been visiting Middle East Energy for almost half a century, find out more about Middle East Energy here.

Please click on the following link to register for the event, https://www.middleeast-energy.com/en/home.html.

-Ends-

About Middle East Energy (MEE):

Middle East Energy (MEE) enjoys a 47-year legacy as a leading global energy industry event.

By catering to the entire product spectrum of the power industry, from Backup Generators & Critical Power to energy storage and management, year after year, the event attracts a more diverse audience of professionals seeking to source products from multiple sectors, drive cost-effectiveness and efficiency, and move projects forward.

MEE has been an essential part of the Middle East's economic expansion, connecting business and introducing new products to the region to build infrastructure, real estate, and commerce.

MEE is now helping governments, organisations, and SMEs diversify the generation and supply of energy and build a sustainable future.

Media Contact

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail: james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Office 3208, Indigo Icon Tower

Cluster F, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 337521 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network