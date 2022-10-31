Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Microsoft today announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor of the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022, in which the company will showcase its contributions to the worldwide pursuit of a net-zero future.

“At Microsoft, we are proud of our global work on carbon reduction and sustainability,” said Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE. The energy sector accounts for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, so it’s vital that as a technology company, we explore every opportunity to support and enable decarbonization within the sector and promote sustainable practices. At the same time, we recognise that there are unique and wide-ranging sets of challenges that needed to be addressed within this journey, and our latest solutions were made specifically with these in mind. We look forward to helping our energy customers and partners across the UAE and the region explore opportunities to leverage these solutions within their operations so they can achieve their net-zero goals, drive digitisation and achieve more.”

At the event, Microsoft will announce and demonstrate its newest addition to upstream offering, Microsoft Energy Data Services. The innovative new solution helps energy companies gain actionable insights, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate time to market on the enterprise-grade, cloud-based OSDUTM Data Platform. Microsoft will also demonstrate the power of its Microsoft Sustainability Manager, which empowers energy companies to take control of their environmental impact by providing an accurate, comprehensive and real-time view of environmental footprint across their entire value chain.

“Our offerings in the energy space cover the full length of the industry’s value chain. Energy Data Services is a secure, reliable, hyperscale, cloud-based data platform solution that enables energy customers to move to a more data-centric environment by eliminating information siloes and creating a uniform, centralized repository. And Microsoft Sustainability Manager empowers organisations to monitor and manage their environmental sustainability journey by unifying data intelligence and providing insights to drive and accelerate sustainability progress. As we look forward to ADIPEC 2022, we are confident that the region will continue its impressive progress towards net zero, and Microsoft stands ready to equip and assist each innovator as they make their mark on the road to sustainability, ” says Mansour Belhadj, General Manager - Energy & Manufacturing Industry MEA at Microsoft.

In addition to its Gold sponsorship of ADIPEC 2022, Microsoft will also be sponsoring the Decarbonization Zone. The company’s conference stand will host 12 of its energy partners and will showcase the latest technology solutions for the energy field. Among these exhibits will be cloud, AI, Metaverse and mixed-reality applications designed to support energy enterprises as they transform their workforces and operations for a sustainable future. In addition to its stand activities, Microsoft will host a leadership roundtable on digital transformation as it relates to an organisation’s path to a net-zero future.

ADIPEC 2022 will run from 31 October to 3 November under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Hosted by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the conference is the region's largest and the world's third largest event to focus exclusively on the energy industry. The 2022 edition is expected to attract some 150,000 industry professionals and 2,200 exhibitors.

At ADIPEC 2022, Microsoft will exhibit at Microsoft Stand - Hall 13 booth #13330

