DUBAI, UAE: Metacon organized by OnChain Esports and Domain Entertainment, the first ever metaverse into reality pop culture event in the region confirms that it will be back for its second edition in December 2022. Following a successful convention attended by an estimated 1,000 guests over the two days, from the UAE and different parts of the world, organizers are committed to keeping the momentum high and the conversations hot around the latest technologies in blockchain gaming and tech, eSports, NFTs, Web3, art, music, entertainment and more.

“The energy has been positive with everyone expressing support and interest to grow this event together with us. We’re very grateful for the opportunity to prove that as much as everything’s happening in the digital realm, this in-person gathering presents an undeniable value - to be able to network with like-minded peers and learn from each other as we discover the metaverse even more deeply,” says Kyle Chasse, Co-Founder of Metacon.

Across the two days, Metacon has been divided into four zones including the MetaStage dedicated to thought-provoking panel discussions and sessions on the most trending topics in the metaverse; MetaConnect for intimate workshops focused on practical and useful tips on kick-starting one’s blockchain journey; MetaArena that hailed Kripto Akadémia Gaming from Hungary as champions for Spider Tanks and Ampverse from Singapore for Thetan Arena and Axie Infinity after a series of multi-game esports tournaments with a prize pool of USD50,000; and the MetaSpaces, which were further divided into the hangout zone called BAPES Lounge, NFT Artists Alley, NFT Gallery, booths for gaming demos and more exhibitor showcase. Comic fans rejoiced with the preview of the never-before-released Slam-Girl superhero created in 2000 by Stan Lee and Marvel Animator Will Meugniot and uncovered by former Executive Vice President of Marvel Entertainment, Shirrel Rhoades, now unveiled as 10,000 unique NFT art collectibles.

“We thank the entire community for believing in us and our future plans for Metacon. It’s our honor to serve everyone, especially those who have just started their personal discovery of the metaverse through the event. We are committed towards learning and growing with you all, working towards the grander dream of becoming the definitive crossover event of pop culture into web3,” says Somaya Soeryadiredja, Managing Partner of Domain Entertainment, co-organiser of Metacon.

“There are two things I’m most proud about at Metacon. Firstly, it’s seeing our conversations expand to include more verticals from blockchain gaming to music, arts, and entertainment. And secondly, it’s witnessing how a good number of our participants are coming from the youth sector. This demonstrates that although we’re just getting started, our efforts to build a stronger mass awareness in order to move the UAE as one of the most blockchain forward countries in the world are bearing fruits,” adds Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Cryptocurrencies and the CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre.

Metacon also conducted a pitch competition for young innovators called the Metavator challenge conjured by One&Only with the support of the Dubai Youth Council. The winners presented by Reem Al Mosabbeh, Co-founder of Unipreneur Inc., and Mohammed Mukhtar, Co-founder of One&Only International were Rishabh Java’s Paisa under the University Students category and Lazaros Penteridis’ Come Together for the Start-ups category. They took home cash, NFTs, mentorship support, investor connect, and more.

“Whatever we do at Metacon will always stay aligned with the UAE’s overall vision of becoming a blockchain forward country. We are extremely grateful to have the blessing of Dubai Culture, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), and Dubai Media Office as we mounted our first edition. We will continue to operate under their guidance and we’ll do our part to grow this community, raise equal parts awareness and appreciation for the metaverse, and we invite everyone to be part of the movement. We look forward to welcoming you to the next edition,” says Abdelrahman Mohamed, Co-Founder of Metacon.