Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The new global logistics showcase will spotlight the future of supply chain, transportation, mobility, warehousing and material handling on a global scale

The show was announced to complement Automechanika Dubai’s 20th-anniversary celebrations and provide synergy with the automotive industry when it launches in December 2024

Messe Frankfurt Middle East, a subsidiary of one of the world’s largest and most renowned trade fair and exhibition organisers, has launched a new logistics show which will take place from the 10 - 12 December 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and is designed to drive the global logistics sector forward.

Launched on the sidelines of Automechanika Dubai yesterday, the logistics experiential showcase will take place alongside Automechanika Dubai, providing natural synergies between the automotive industry and the various verticals within the logistics sector and capitalising on the UAE’s position as the epicentre of the world’s logistics sector, bridging Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

During the launch, a high-level leadership panel discussion entitled “Pioneering the Future: Driving the MEA Transport and Logistics Sector Forward with Emerging Trends and Innovation in Logistics and Supply Chain” outlined the challenges and opportunities within the sector and highlighted the importance of a dedicated logistics show in filling the current gaps within the industry.

The panel comprised local and regional logistics sector luminaries: Ghanim Al Falasi, Senior Vice President, Dubai Silicon Oasis; Fadi Azzi, Global Director, Logistics, Aramex International LLC; Vargheese Anthony, General Manager, Freight Management and Relocations, Al Futtaim Logistics; Dr Prakash Rao PhD, Group Head, Supply Chain Projects & Home Operations, Landmark Group and Tobias Mayer, CFO DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa, CEO Middle East & Africa, Saloodo, moderated by Edward Matti, Managing Partner, CCM Consultancy.

Ted Bloom, Managing Director, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said, “We are acutely aware of the ever-evolving landscape of logistics as it adapts to lessons learned from the pandemic and strives for greater efficiency, resilience, and sustainability. The show will unite the leading minds, innovators and biggest sector operators in an exciting new forum to help shape the sector's future."

“The Middle East and Africa region's logistics sector is dynamic and evolving, driven by infrastructure development, trade growth, technological advancements, and changing consumer behaviour. These developments make the region increasingly important in global logistics and supply chain networks - and we aim to underpin that importance through this new addition to our Middle East offering.”

The three-day show will cover the key issues in this ever-changing sector, mindful that logistics providers must adapt to new challenges and opportunities to remain competitive, efficient and sustainable in a rapidly changing global economy. The show will provide a rare chance for key industry players to meet and help shape the sector’s future.

High on the agenda will be the increasing use of automation and technology - including AI, blockchain, warehouse automation (such as robots and drones), real-time tracking and monitoring, and digital supply chain platforms for visibility and efficiency. In addition, the rise in e-commerce, last-mile delivery issues and the associated investment required in advanced fulfilment centres, automation, and innovative delivery solutions will also be discussed.

Delegates will also have the chance to hear from sustainability and green logistics experts as environmental concerns drive a shift toward greener logistics practices.

“There are so many issues in the sector, so we expect a lively conference stream, backed by sector innovators revealing ground-breaking products and services at the exhibition,” added Bloom.

Talent and workforce challenges will be another hot topic, especially filling roles in technology, data analytics and automation, as will the growing complexity of regulation, cross-border trade, environmental compliance, new post-pandemic safety protocols and contactless operations.

As collaboration among logistics providers and shippers is growing - including sharing resources, optimising routes, and even collaborative warehousing to improve efficiency - the new launch will be the perfect platform for networking and forming new joint ventures.

“Dubai stands at the crossroads of innovation, collaboration, and growth in the logistics sector. Hosting such a world-class exhibition in Dubai is beneficial for the sector and essential to propel the industry forward. We look forward to the global community converging in Dubai to share, learn and drive the future of logistics," concluded Bloom.

