Dubai, UAE - The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) will host the UAE Leadership Majlis on 25th May at the SEE Institute, the first Net-Zero building in the region. This event brings together leaders and experts from across the Middle East to discuss the challenges and opportunities for communications in the lead up to COP28.

Under the theme "Embracing the Role of Communications During the Year of Sustainability," the Majlis offers attendees the chance to network with peers and learn from leading experts in the field. Moderated by Brian Lott, Chief Communications Officer of Mubadala, and an impressive lineup of speakers including Sal Jafar, Managing Director of ESG Mena and Dr. Jasmina Locke, Chief Executive Officer, SEE Institute Dubai, amongst a VIP Guest of Honour and Keynote speaker.

The SEE Institute is a hub for sustainability education, research, business incubation, conferences, and consulting. Its net-zero model serves as an example for other organisations to follow. The building's efforts to drive climate action are essential in meeting current and future sustainability needs.

"We are proud to gather the top sustainability advocates, communicators, and stakeholders in the UAE at the Leadership Majilis. This event provides a distinct platform to engage with experts and examine how effective communication can drive sustainable change. As we gear up for COP28, it is crucial that we collaborate to promote sustainable initiatives and build a resilient future for our region and the planet," said Kate Midttun, MEPRA Chair.

Mubadala, Tabreed and ESG Mena are supporting partners of the event.

MEPRA is the leading industry body for the public relations and communications industry in the Middle East, with over 1,000 members. Founded in 2001, MEPRA drives growth, sets standards of excellence, and fosters a strong, connected community of PR professionals.

